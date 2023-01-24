ChimeraFxTool
- Experts
- Marve Edom Agbor
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 May 2024
- Activations: 5
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS..The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Hedging
Best Risk Management
- Daily Loss limit
- Stop loss and TP protections
Best Profit Factor
- Daily Max Profit Lock Protection
- Monthly Profit Lock Protection
Best Signal Accuracy
- Best candle Patterns
- Best timed Response
Strategy
- Trend Tracker
- Neurological base system
- Counter Consolidation tracker
- Ultimate breakout tracker
Great support.