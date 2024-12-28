Secret Impulse MT4

The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly.

Signal (292%, 10% DD): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145 (will update the URL soon)

It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session

The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, the EA opens a position.





It manages the position with different strategies depending on the market dynamics



In case the momentum disappears immediately, it applies one of the three strategies:

- Triggers a stop loss some identified price level and stops.

- Triggers SL and opens a new position in the reverse direction.

- Keeps managing the initial position via adding and removing positions until profits are made.





How to use



After the purchase, contact me to get detailed setup instructions. You will be required to setup internet connection for the EA (Validated order book data from Rithmic is used internally).





How to Backtest



- Run it on Gold (XAUUSD)

- Timeframe: 1Minute

- Set your Lot in the input "Lot Factor". 1x means 0.01, 10x means 0.1 lots etc

- Set your Maximum Drawdown in your account currency. E.g. $100. If the Drawdown is reached, all positions will be closed.











