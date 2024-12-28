Secret Impulse MT4

3.56

The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly.

Signal (292%, 10% DD): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145 (will update the URL soon)

It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session

The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, the EA opens a position.


It manages the position with different strategies depending on the market dynamics

In case the momentum disappears immediately, it applies one of the three strategies:

- Triggers a stop loss some identified price level and stops.

- Triggers SL and opens a new position in the reverse direction.

- Keeps managing the initial position via adding and removing positions until profits are made.


How to use

After the purchase, contact me to get detailed setup instructions. You will be required to setup internet connection for the EA (Validated order book data from Rithmic is used internally).


How to Backtest

- Run it on Gold (XAUUSD) 

- Timeframe: 1Minute

- Set your Lot in the input "Lot Factor". 1x means 0.01, 10x means 0.1 lots etc 

- Set your Maximum Drawdown in your account currency. E.g. $100. If the Drawdown is reached, all positions will be closed.




Reviews 19
Alessio Bizzarri
3892
Alessio Bizzarri 2025.02.14 16:54 
 

v1.18 employment removed the stop loss without stating it in the description. This is not a sane idea for the account. remove on my real account!!!

v1.20 hope.. time wee will telme .. I appreciate the author's effort.

14/04/2025 It is unlikely that an author improves an already published EA and makes it profitable, usually it is cancelled and re-proposed as a new EA so that everyone buys it again. 5 stars the 6th for the seriousness and for having succeeded (in making it profitable), obviously I will keep updated if something goes wrong.

artcandy3
180
artcandy3 2025.01.27 21:40 
 

It's weird to enter the chart.

Trade2222
1222
Trade2222 2025.01.24 16:58 
 

The initial impressions are mixed, and I am curious to see what results it will achieve in the coming months. 'We will see what the future brings'—with this mindset, I approach using the system, hoping that it will deliver positive results in the long run

Recommended products
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
GapRevScalper
Catalin Zachiu
4.78 (9)
Experts
This is a simple but potentialy effective if used right , based on trades opened if gaps occur between candles . The input values for the gap sizes are measured in points . The last gap between two candles and also the time of the gap is displayed on the chart comment . Not all brokers might be suitable for this trading robot . The testing and optimization are based on MQL 5 price history . It also has Smart Lot management function that increases lot size on wining trades and decreases lot size
FREE
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
FREE
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
MagicIshimoku
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
Pico Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
1 (1)
Experts
Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Infinity Sniper
Said Nabouti
Experts
--- Infinity Sniper: The Ultimate Trend Master Introducing Infinity Sniper, the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisor I have ever developed. This EA takes your trading to the next level, combining pure price action with smart money management and innovative trade strategies. It’s designed for traders who want consistent profits and long-term growth, with a proven track record of success. Why Infinity Sniper is a Game-Changer Infinity Sniper doesn’t just follow the trend—it masters i
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
RevertProFX
Jeremy Seydler
Experts
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: The EA identifies extremely s
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Experts
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Experts
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
Tops RangeR
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert places limit orders above or bellow key price levels (support and resistance) trying to buy lower and sell higher than the key price levels and when the total sum of buy orders, in currency or the total sum of sell orders reaches the profit factor or the maximum loss factor allowed the EA closes all opened orders. The LotMultiplier parameter multiplies lot size in accordance with floating loss and it also influences the Profit Factor parameter and Max Loss Factor parameter. If you don
FREE
Golden Academy
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (2)
Experts
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
The One percent EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (2)
Experts
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
Buyers of this product also purchase
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.09 (23)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT4
Andrei Nazarets
4.29 (7)
Experts
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX   MT4 is a straightforward and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading on the Meta Trader 4 platform. Utilizing Neural Networks, this EA is designed for scalping in the gold market (XAU/USD). The main strategy of AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX focuses on identifying small price fluctuations and opening positions to capture profits within short time frames. The EA analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes trades with predefined stop-loss and t
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (40)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and backtest for free, there are explanations in the README MANUAL. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mq
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
CoreX G MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (9)
Experts
Overview The CoreX G EA is an advanced trading system specifically designed to tackle the complexities of the Forex market. By leveraging cutting-edge neural networks, sophisticated machine learning technologies, and an integrated big data strategy, CoreX G delivers exceptional accuracy and security in trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) stands out due to its technological excellence and premium customer support, ensuring users are always assisted with any questions or concerns. Blog: CoreX G EA
FIFO Beater
Pejman Alanjari
Experts
This is a fully FIFO compliant EA that performs money management as well as risk management. It is ideal for American residents who deal with FIFO limitations and low 1:50 leverage. The EA entry point is fully customizable and traders can conveniently modify the inputs to serve their own risk apatite. Here is the signal I created to track the progress of this EA live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1491511 Since it uses martingale strategy, a gradual delay strategy is defined in the EA that clo
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nomore925 Bot
Chad Acie Thompson
Experts
The Ultimate Hands-Free Trading System tested on live accounts only proof in video! Tired of micromanaging trades? Introducing the Nomore925 BOT is the platform's BEST hands-free trading system! Trust and reputation are very important to me My BOT Is a  Sniper and after 8 years of testing I Now turn my attention to combining EVERY good thing I've found to work in the last eight years into one easy-to-use, premium EA No 'AI' claims Strict DD limits / risk management 10 months+ of live signals Ma
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (2)
Experts
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.82 (17)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
Promex MT4
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (1)
Experts
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
More from author
AI for Gold MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
AI for Gold is different to what you have seen so far for six reasons: Reason 1: This is a fully robustified and adaptable EA  The EA uses Price Action patterns and AI to predict the outcome of the incoming trade. This unique approach enables you to enjoy superior reliability without permanent relearning and anxiety of desintagration as it is common for AI other systems.  Read  here about this novel AI trade prediction system.  Reason 2: This is the best Gold Trading EA on the MQL market  I di
AI for Gold
Eugen Funk
4.2 (15)
Experts
Have manual trading, trading gurus, online seminars, account managers or trading bots failed to consistently generate trading profits for you as well? Let's face it... Real performance success is usually presented only for a very short period of time or even worse, within Telegram Channels where loosing trades are simply deleted.  But, here is the biggest and less obvious problem... the internet is full of naive strategies, which add to loosing positions and hope that the market will revert. Us
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
4.4 (5)
Experts
BFG9000 has two EAs inside: 1) 100% Autopilot. Run and forget mode. 2) You decide when to open a position and click on "buy" or "sell". The internal trade management system will add or reduce position size and manage your trade. The performance we observed so far is suprisingly good. Live Signal version 1.2+:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248427 What is so super special? Executor. You click on buy or sell and the algorithm manages your trade. See performance in live signal. Combine the ma
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
3.06 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Live Signal: 12+ Months It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, the EA opens a position. It manages the position with different strateg
Filter:
Yik Hung Lai
501
Yik Hung Lai 2025.02.27 12:55 
 

the EA need to be improved

Christophe Robert Ghesquiere
144
Christophe Robert Ghesquiere 2025.02.25 15:05 
 

Hello, here is my review of this EA. First the seller is very friendly, and responds quiclky i appreciate. I wait until i have reach a month of trading with this ea. Even if Eugen does what he can to manage this ea. It takes big stop loss and too little take profit in my opinion. I understand that the market is quite difficult right now but for the price it should take better trades.

28/02/25 -> -2825 € i stop the EA . And you understand why...

Zhi Hu
717
Zhi Hu 2025.02.15 00:58 
 

Big stop loss and small take profit, I have given up on this EA

Alessio Bizzarri
3892
Alessio Bizzarri 2025.02.14 16:54 
 

v1.18 employment removed the stop loss without stating it in the description. This is not a sane idea for the account. remove on my real account!!!

v1.20 hope.. time wee will telme .. I appreciate the author's effort.

14/04/2025 It is unlikely that an author improves an already published EA and makes it profitable, usually it is cancelled and re-proposed as a new EA so that everyone buys it again. 5 stars the 6th for the seriousness and for having succeeded (in making it profitable), obviously I will keep updated if something goes wrong.

Igor Gorodnichii
210
Igor Gorodnichii 2025.02.06 13:14 
 

Too much SL. Even no 1% profit for two weeks. Do not recommend

Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2025.01.28 09:09 
 

I will update the review regularly:

Update 28.01.25 - After 7 Trades a loss of $480 ⬊

Update 30.01.25 - After 10 Trades a loss of $220 ⬈

Update 06.02.25 - After 23 Trades a loss of $440 ⬊

Update 14.02.25 - After 32 Trades a loss of $179 ⬈

Update 21.02.25 - After 49 Trades a profit of $271 ⬈

Update 27.02.25 - After 58 Trades a loss of $1,446 ⬊⬊⬊⬊ - EA stopped and removed

Another overfitted EA......

artcandy3
180
artcandy3 2025.01.27 21:40 
 

It's weird to enter the chart.

carlos33
1029
carlos33 2025.01.24 20:23 
 

Sorry but this ea don't have smart entry's, removed from live account .

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.25 09:57
Sorry to hear that. If you feel uncomfortable, please use a recommended lot factor of 1x per $1000 account. In that case the loss would have been less than 5%. Please note, the Signal had a max drawdown of 10%. And it uses 1x lot per $1000.
Trade2222
1222
Trade2222 2025.01.24 16:58 
 

The initial impressions are mixed, and I am curious to see what results it will achieve in the coming months. 'We will see what the future brings'—with this mindset, I approach using the system, hoping that it will deliver positive results in the long run

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.25 12:26
Please use 1x lot factor per $1000 account.
Kiel Hudson
547
Kiel Hudson 2025.01.24 16:43 
 

So far so good. EA trades exactly like the signal. This risk is very bearable, and the author has been helpful. I also like the UID protection. This won't become a mass produced cracked ea, so hopefully the strat stays profitable for years. Its a recommend for me.

edit: The ea is fine. Anyone complaining about it blowing was using way too much risk. Its been trading amazing since the last dd, which would have been manageable if you didn't 10x it.

The author still has skin in the game. Be patient and enjoy the profits.

Its still a 5/5 for me

Masoud Poortorab
119
Masoud Poortorab 2025.01.22 05:07 
 

I purchased Secret Impulse EA 2 weeks ago, This is maybe the 20th Ea I have bought these years and I can say I finally found my EA, signals are super accurate, and EA is very safe and at the same time profitable, EA opens a position once a day, and always wins, opposite of other EAs it doesn’t open a position randomly and it knows what it’s doing when it opens the position, I’m pleased with my purchase and suggest it to anyone disappointed from useless and dangerous Eas, don’t hesitate for buying it, if you are staring with 10K deposit (like me), you will earn what you have paid in just 2 weeks, thanks to authorI purchased the Secret Impulse EA two weeks ago. This is possibly the twentieth EA I’ve bought this year, and I can confidently say I have finally found the one that works for me. The signals are extremely accurate, and the EA is both safe and profitable. It opens a position once a day and consistently wins. Unlike other EAs that open positions randomly, this one knows exactly what it’s doing when it enters a trade. I’m very pleased with my purchase and highly recommend it to anyone who is disappointed with ineffective and risky EAs. If you’re considering buying it, don’t hesitate. If you start with a $10,000 deposit, like I did, you should earn back what you paid within just two weeks. Thanks to the author for this fantastic tool!

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.22 05:15
Thank you very much for your feedback.
Moreno Vecci
148
Moreno Vecci 2025.01.17 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HawaiiTiger
101
HawaiiTiger 2025.01.12 14:40 
 

Der EA funktioniert exakt wie beschrieben, die erste Woche hat er bei mir 10 Trades ausgeführt, 9 waren Winner und einer BE. Das sagt natürlich Langzeit noch wenig aus, aber es belegt, dass wir es hier mit einer guten Strategie zu tun haben und der EA eben ohne unglaubliches Riskio (wie viele andere EA´s) solide seinen Dienst ausführt. Jeder der Trades hatte einen Sicherheits-SL und einen eingestellten TP, wurde aber trotzdem aktiv vom EA gemanaged. Eugen Funk hat meine Fragen schnell und freundlich beantwortet. Der EA ist aus meiner Sicht hier einer der Besten, grade wenn man noch das Preis/Leistungsverhältnis beachtet. Die Investition ist für diese Leistung sogar sehr günstig. Wie ich es verstanden habe wird im Hintergund mit einem Rithmic-Datenfeed gearbeitet, was für mich besser klingt als der Datenfeed vom MT4/MT5. Wer einen guten EA mit gutem Support, toller Strategie und verblüffenden günstigen Anschaffungskosten ist, der sollte wirklich zugreifen. Nachdem was ich erlebt habe, halte ich es für ausgeschlossen, dass hier ein Scam-EA vorliegt, der nur zum Verkaufen gebaut wurde, handelt.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.22 05:16
Thank you very much for your feedback
thomaslampe65
360
thomaslampe65 2025.01.11 23:50 
 

First week on a live account is in - 13 trades in profit, 5 for a loss. I am up 1.5% on 0.01 LS. That is OK and it is a decent start. Seller is super responsive. Will update review after one month is complete.

80053930
579
80053930 2025.01.11 18:41 
 

very bad the dont send the uid code after thr payment

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.11 21:04
Sorry, there was a misunderstanding. Please check your DM
alessio6677
215
alessio6677 2025.01.10 22:58 
 

great bot, in backtest and live. Seller available and quick to respond.

Michael John Malkinson
592
Michael John Malkinson 2025.01.09 18:12 
 

This EA Doesnt get enough respect honestly. Its one of the only genuine EA's that matches a live signal and produces long term profits. Also one of only 2 from the MQL store to ever make it to my Live Signal for copy

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.09 18:42
Thank you very much for your kind feedback!
Irfan
1392
Irfan 2025.01.08 09:09 
 

These are initial days with Secret impulse EA. So far 100% win rate. Developer is supportive.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.08 14:08
Thank you very much for your kind feedback!
aoaoaoshao
29
aoaoaoshao 2025.01.07 14:52 
 

The seller is very friendly, responds promptly, and the product is quite good.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.07 15:56
Thank you very much for your kind feedback
Reply to review