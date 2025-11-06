Trillion Pips GridX EA
- Experts
- Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 6 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor
Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions.
This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems.
Strategy Overview
Grid Trading Logic
The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to capture market retracements in both ranging and trending conditions.
Progressive Lot Management
Adaptive lot scaling is used to manage recovery cycles. Exposure increases with each cycle and requires sufficient trading capital.
Hedging Module
Optional counter positions can be opened to help manage exposure during increased market volatility.
Fully Automated Trading
The EA handles trade entry, trade scaling, profit targeting, and position management automatically once attached to the chart.
Risk Management System
Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance or use of fixed lot sizing. Proper configuration is required.
Instrument Compatibility
Optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold). Other instruments may be traded only after proper testing and optimization.
Trading Requirements
Capital Guidelines
Grid and progressive lot strategies require sufficient account capital to safely manage drawdowns and open trade sequences. These are general reference guidelines only and may vary based on broker conditions and user risk tolerance.
Timeframe and recommended minimum capital:
M30 - 3000 USD or higher
M15 - 10000 USD or higher
M5 - 20000 USD or higher
M1 - 50000 USD or higher
Lower timeframes increase trade frequency and overall risk exposure. Higher timeframes produce slower trade activity with reduced exposure. Timeframe selection should match your capital level and risk tolerance.
Timeframe Compatibility
M1 to M30.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Broker: ECN or low spread broker
Leverage: 1 to 500 or higher
Execution: Low latency VPS recommended
Input Parameters
UseMoneyManagement - Enables automatic lot calculation based on balance
LotSize - Fixed lot size if money management is disabled
TakeProfit - Profit target per trade cycle
StopLoss - Emergency drawdown protection value
MagicNumber - Trade identifier
MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread for trade entry
TradePairs - Trading instruments (default XAUUSD)
Risk Disclosure
This EA uses grid trading and progressive lot scaling methods which expose accounts to increased risk levels. Prolonged trending market conditions or inadequate capital can lead to severe drawdowns or total loss of funds.
All users must:
Test this EA on a demo account before live trading.
Adjust lot sizing and timeframe selection according to account capital.
Avoid operating more than one grid or martingale EA on the same trading account.
Trade using risk capital only.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
How to Use
Attach Trillion Pips GridX EA to your chosen chart (recommended XAUUSD).
Configure input settings according to your account size and timeframe selection.
Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.
Monitor performance and adjust parameters as required.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
I’m really glad to hear that the GridX EA worked well for you and delivered good profits. Your satisfaction means a lot, and your positive review motivates me to keep improving my work.
If you ever need any help, updates, or have questions, feel free to contact me anytime.
Thanks again for your support