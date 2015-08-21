Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER

This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often.

Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1)

Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD

No Martingale / No grid / No arbitrage.

The SAFE function (protects the deposit from losses).

The LOT is calculated basing on FreeMargin, RiskMM and StopLoss.

Good for 5-digit quotes, worse for 4-digit quotes (less trades).

Uses tight stops.

Supports ECN accounts.

Has 3 trading filters to choose from (Trade_Filter).

The Commission parameter corrects the test.

Works with brokers having symbols with suffixes.

Automated calculation of MagicNumber as an option.

Function of monitoring positions not having SL. It detects and corrects SL before repeated modification of a position.

Adapted for operation on accounts with any major currency pair (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY).

Broker error messages are displayed in the log.

Function of correction SL & TP relatively to StopLevel.

Control over trading activity based on percentage of the free margin (Min_Margin).

Graphical representation of trading parameters.

Compulsory TrailingStop.

Control over trades by time (to avoid swaps, trades on Friday after a specified hour; saves from transfer of a position to Monday where a sharp gap is possible).







Settings and External Parameters:

EachTickMode = True - entry not waiting for the candle closing (zero candle).

= True - entry not waiting for the candle closing (zero candle). SupportECN = false - support of ECN (TP and SL are placed by order modification).

= false - support of ECN (TP and SL are placed by order modification). AutoMagicNumber = true - auto generation of a magic number.

= true - auto generation of a magic number. Magic = 0 - order magic number.

= 0 - order magic number. MaxSpread = 3.0 - maximum allowed spread (in points).

= 3.0 - maximum allowed spread (in points). ExpireTimeOrder = 3590 - positions will be deleted in N seconds.

= 3590 - positions will be deleted in N seconds. SAFE_Mode = 0 - options of the SAFE mode operation (0-not used, 1,2-operational options).

LotFixed = 0.01 - fixed lot.

= 0.01 - fixed lot. LotMax = 100.0 - maximum allowed lot.

= 100.0 - maximum allowed lot. RiskMM = 2.5 - calculation of risk from the balance and stop loss (if = 0, orders have a fixed lot).

= 2.5 - calculation of risk from the balance and stop loss (if = 0, orders have a fixed lot). StopLoss = 6.1 - stop loss (in points).

= 6.1 - stop loss (in points). TakeProfit = 10.2 - take profit (in points).

= 10.2 - take profit (in points). SL_correct = 9.5; - stop loss to correct positions having SL=0 (in points).

= 9.5; - stop loss to correct positions having SL=0 (in points). Min_Margin = 100 - minimum level of margin (%) for new opened positions.

= 100 - minimum level of margin (%) for new opened positions. TrailingStart= 2.0 - profit trailing (in points).

UseVol_Dinamic = True - dynamic volatility calculation.

= True - dynamic volatility calculation. Vol_Dinamic = 12.4 - (in points) dynamic value if UseVol_Dinamic==true.

= 12.4 - (in points) dynamic value if UseVol_Dinamic==true. Vol_Limit = 17.9 - (in points) fixed value if UseVol_Dinamic==false.

Trade_Filter = 3

TradeTime = true - working by time (true - enable).

= true - working by time (true - enable). TimeBegin1 = "00:10" - start of trading-1 TimeCurrent().

= "00:10" - start of trading-1 TimeCurrent(). TimeEnd1 = "08:00" - end of trading-1 TimeCurrent().

= "08:00" - end of trading-1 TimeCurrent(). TimeBegin2 = "08:00" - start of trading-2 TimeCurrent().

= "08:00" - start of trading-2 TimeCurrent(). TimeEnd2= "22:59" - end of trading-2 TimeCurrent().

TradeControl_Friday = true.

Hour_Stop= 20 - the robot will not open new positions after the specified hour on Friday.

TradeControl_Month= true.

Month_Start = 12 - month to start trading limitation.

= 12 - month to start trading limitation. Day_Start = 23 - day to start trading limitation.

= 23 - day to start trading limitation. Month_Stop = 1 - month to end trading limitation.

= 1 - month to end trading limitation. Day_Stop = 5 - day to end trading limitation.

Commission = 0 - (in points) commission (for testing, 1 point is recommended).

= 0 - (in points) commission (for testing, 1 point is recommended). Slippage = 3 - (in points) slippage.

= 3 - (in points) slippage. Comment_EA = true - display trading parameters on the screen.

= true - display trading parameters on the screen. NumberOfTry = 3 - number of attempts.

= 3 - number of attempts. UseSound= true - sound.

Language= 0.

_Trade_Params_ = "--- TRADING PARAMETERS ---"_Module_MM = "=== М О D U L E < ММ > ====";Volatility_Set_ = "==== Volatility Settings ====";_Trade_Filter= "=== FILTER TRADING (1/2/3) ===";_P_Time = "==== TRADING TIME ===========";Language_ = "=== 0-English, 1-Cyrillic ==="

It is recommended to check the EA's operation on a demo account before using it on a real one.

You can attach the EA to a working chart having any timeframe (the smaller TF the better).