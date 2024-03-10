Boom and Crash Upgrade
- Experts
-
Godbless C NyguWhatsApp- +255-623-183-341
Email - Godblessnygu@gmail.com
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 March 2024
- Activations: 20
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BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm.
Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.
This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run.
SETTINGS
SL-1000
TP-10000
TSTOP-7
TSTEP-5
MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT
VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2
USE TIME CONTROL-FALSE
START HOUR-Current
START MINUTE-58
TIMEFRAME-1 Minute
OTHER SETTINGS LEAVE AS IT IS.
TESTED ON BOOM1000 AND CRASH1000
RECOMMENDED DEPOSIT- 40 TO 10000
YOU CAN CHANGE LOT ON "value for 'MONEY MANAGEMENT'"
BACKTEST IS FROM 2018 TO 2021