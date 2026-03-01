The AGERA is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD !

Not Grid , Not Martingale , Not "AI" , Not "Neural Network" , Not "Machine Learning" , Not "ChatGPT", Not Unrealistically Perfect Backtests AGERA Community : www.mql5.com/en/messages/01e0964ee3a9dc01 Vantage Real : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363787 Tickmill Real : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361808 Default Settings for One Сhart XAUUSD or GOLD H4

Only 1 Copy of 10 Left for 290 $ Next Price 795 $

The Multi-Faceted Profit-Taking Mechanism allows you to get more than 4000 points of profit for One Deal.

The system uses the Largest Daily Levels to calculate resistance and support Levels.

Each such GOLD level potentially contains huge profits. You can also get Free Special AKLI Bonus Settings!

This is especially True for Gold, which has a high degree of volatility and is prone to breaking levels.

Each position always has a Fixed 2 TPs (3000 + 5000 points) and Low SL and Virtual Deal Double Profit Tracking.

Any Profit Tracking is Hidden from the Broker and Completely Virtual in Safe RAM.

The system trades almost every day and Upgrade its Algo Levels every day.



Each Deal has its own Timing and Expiration Time, which also increases the Security of Waiting.

Optionally, the Algorithm is able to Use Additional Positions during drawdown and Receive from 1000 to 3000 points of Profit for Each Trade.

The AGERA activates a Smart Time Filter that allows you to limit trading on Monday early in the morning, when the market tends to have huge slippages and gaps.



The Market Volatility ATR + RSI Filter allows you to find the most accurate Market Entries.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Big Slippages.

The AGERA Expert Advisor is Based on one of the Most Reliable and Time-Tested approaches in trading: BreakDown of Support and Resistance Big GOLD Levels. Gold (XAUUSD) is an Ideal Tool for this Strategy due to its exceptional Volatility and Frequent net Breakouts of levels.

The Algorithm uses a Virtual Channel + ATR + RSI + Recovery Strategy (Optional) Mechanism and has completely open parameters for its own optimization.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed 2 TPs (5K + 3K) + Low SL, which Hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker and has a Strong News filter (uses a URL address).

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The EA trades Almost Every Trading Day, the Main Goal of the Algorithm is to get a Full TP of 5K+3K points!

This is an Open System, you Always have Full Access to the parameters and Can Optimize your Unique Settings.

The System Does NOT Use the Closed Box Principle when the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !

The internal code supports 1OHLC Mode for Testing, Optimization, and Weak PCs!



If you have never used EAs before, I will Show and Teach you how to use it !





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