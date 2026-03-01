Agera

3.23

The AGERA is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD !

Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  "AI"  , Not  "Neural Network" , Not  "Machine Learning" , Not "ChatGPT", Not Unrealistically Perfect Backtests 

AGERA Community : www.mql5.com/en/messages/01e0964ee3a9dc01

Vantage Real : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363787

Tickmill Real :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361808

Default Settings for One Сhart  XAUUSD or GOLD H4

Only 1 Copy of 10 Left  for 290 $

Next Price 795 $

The Multi-Faceted Profit-Taking Mechanism allows you to get more than 4000 points of profit for One Deal.

The system uses the Largest Daily Levels to calculate resistance and support Levels.

Each such GOLD level potentially contains huge profitsYou can also get Free Special AKLI Bonus Settings!

This is especially True for Gold, which has a high degree of volatility and is prone to breaking levels.

Each position always has a Fixed 2 TPs (3000 + 5000 points) and Low SL  and Virtual Deal Double Profit Tracking.

Any Profit Tracking is Hidden from the Broker and Completely Virtual in Safe RAM.

The system trades almost every day and Upgrade its Algo Levels every day.

Each Deal has its own Timing and Expiration Time, which also increases the Security of Waiting.

Optionally, the Algorithm is able to Use Additional Positions during drawdown and Receive from 1000 to 3000 points of Profit for Each Trade.

The AGERA activates a Smart Time Filter that allows you to limit trading on Monday early in the morning, when the market tends to have huge slippages and gaps.

The Market Volatility ATR + RSI Filter allows you to find the most accurate Market Entries.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Big Slippages.

The AGERA Expert Advisor is Based on one of the Most Reliable and Time-Tested approaches in trading: BreakDown of Support and Resistance Big GOLD Levels.

Gold (XAUUSD) is an Ideal Tool for this Strategy due to its exceptional Volatility and Frequent net Breakouts of levels.

The Algorithm uses a Virtual Channel + ATR + RSI +  Recovery Strategy (Optional) Mechanism and has completely open parameters for its own optimization.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed  2 TPs (5K + 3K) + Low SL, which Hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker and has a Strong News filter (uses a URL address).

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The EA trades Almost Every Trading Day, the Main Goal of the Algorithm is to get a Full TP of 5K+3K  points!

This is an Open System, you Always have Full Access to the parameters and Can Optimize your Unique Settings.

The System Does NOT Use the Closed Box Principle when the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !

The internal code supports 1OHLC Mode for Testing, Optimization, and Weak PCs!

If you have never used EAs before, I will Show and Teach you how to use it !

 

Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker.
  • I can always give recommendations and the best settings, feel free to contact me!
  • I can always personally connect remotely to help you with the installation and settings!     
  • The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker
  • Minimum Deposit from $ 300 for GOLD or XAUUSD H4
  • Please do not hesitate to contact me, I am sure that I will be able to help you in any case and with any question!

Reviews 15
OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2026.05.12 04:37 
 

The author is a great person. Always willing to help when you need it. Thank you so much A+++++++

arayaduque
77
arayaduque 2026.04.17 02:48 
 

Dear Anton, Thanks you for understand me and explain me all the process, the EA its going good, in long range it would be perfect, i try on Roboforex and works perfect. I really recomend it! Thanks!! Miguel from Chile.

Myles Meanderings
262
Myles Meanderings 2026.03.30 15:14 
 

I bought Agera two weeks ago and set it to work. After some backtesting, I put it to work on my small account. It's already made back the purchase price and then some. The display panel only gives you what you need to know, no extra fluff or fancy graphics that clutters up your chart. I highly recommend Agera.

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Filter:
Mike Geesing
763
Mike Geesing 2026.07.03 19:56 
 

Respect for the author for the signal that is still running. There is a possibility that the losses will be recovered. The drawdown on the signal is also low. It are crazy times in this world, like for example quantum queen blowed etc but this EA is still running. Lets hope it will recover and can make some nice profits.

Mochi888
33
Mochi888 2026.05.22 18:30 
 

I used this EA from 5/4 to 5/22/2026 and ended with $557 loss. I run the back test with the same period, and it shows Total Net Profit of $7,072. Yes, it shows amazing result in back test but not in live.

OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2026.05.12 04:37 
 

The author is a great person. Always willing to help when you need it. Thank you so much A+++++++

MarkWatney
154
MarkWatney 2026.04.17 13:25 
 

Don't buy it. Only works in backtest and demo. It doesn't work on a live account.

This author's EA only works in backtest. The author has previously listed and then removed EAs that only worked in backtest. Example: Venzo EA

EDIT: WARNING!!! I don't trust this author. Please be careful.

I’ve been receiving spam messages ever since I wrote the review. This doesn’t happen when I write reviews for other EAs. They’re sending me spam claiming that someone who signed up yesterday has been making a profit using the Agera EA for three or four months. They also say they lost money using other EAs.

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2026.04.21 05:21
Greetings! Unsuccessful trades received only minus 3%, this is also visible on our real signal, this is not critical. In fact, we have been trading with Agera for a long time and you can also focus on our real signals, everything is going well, this is a long-term strategy, it just takes a little more time for gold. Everything will be fine, it's just such a period for gold right now. One full TA will completely restore all the previous 2 failed positions.
arayaduque
77
arayaduque 2026.04.17 02:48 
 

Dear Anton, Thanks you for understand me and explain me all the process, the EA its going good, in long range it would be perfect, i try on Roboforex and works perfect. I really recomend it! Thanks!! Miguel from Chile.

rosenpetrov23
53
rosenpetrov23 2026.04.10 14:48 
 

This robot not trade same like in backtest. In real trading is much worse and I lose big money because of it. VERY DISSAPOINTED.BWEARE OF THIS

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2026.04.21 05:16
Greetings! The test results completely match the real positions, the market does not always allow you to catch a strong movement, sometimes the market rolls back and then continues to move. All our profitable and unsuccessful positions are fully reflected in the results in MT5. It's a part of any trade, it's normal.
JadeBernard Diamante
56
JadeBernard Diamante 2026.04.07 14:15 
 

The losses are big compared to wins.You have to make a lot of wins to make up for the losses.The EA is also very slow it takes a lot of time to make just a few trades.I hope author can improve this EA.

Vitora
115
Vitora 2026.03.31 15:31 
 

Anton, has been very attentive in responding to problems I have reported. The EA, after almost 3 weeks on the real account (Broker - IC Trading), has had few trades and negative profits. For an EA of this price, it should perform better. I found a bug in the EA when connected to a VPS. I have already reported it. I am VERY DISSAPOINTED.

Myles Meanderings
262
Myles Meanderings 2026.03.30 15:14 
 

I bought Agera two weeks ago and set it to work. After some backtesting, I put it to work on my small account. It's already made back the purchase price and then some. The display panel only gives you what you need to know, no extra fluff or fancy graphics that clutters up your chart. I highly recommend Agera.

Sergei Vasil Ev
1235
Sergei Vasil Ev 2026.03.26 15:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Spark690
628
Spark690 2026.03.25 13:07 
 

Отличный советник! РЕКОМЕНДУЮ!

Thierry Ouellet
2314
Thierry Ouellet 2026.03.05 17:21 
 

Just look at the live signal, enough said

Ash77SWE
161
Ash77SWE 2026.03.03 11:00 
 

I just bought Agera the other day and today it hit full TP. So to say the least I am so far very pleased with the performance. I also own Razor since before and it also performs very well. Antons support and dedication is always great and he always takes time to explain things and help out with the settings.

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2026.03.05 18:32
Greetings ! Thank you so much for your kind words. I'm always genuinely happy when my users receive positive trades. I'm glad that you received a full TP last night, which is approximately 17% profit per trade. I'm truly delighted with your success! I'm always here to assist with any inquiries! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120436/comments#comment_59297290
David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino
259
David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino 2026.03.02 18:09 
 

"I just bought the algorithm, the results are very good in real tick backtest. I will let it run and give my opinion later :)

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2026.03.05 18:35
Greetings! Thank you so much for your kind words. I am always there for you and I am ready to help you with any questions. This is the first version of Agera, and I hope the gold market favors us. This is a really profitable and long-term trading system, it just takes a little time to prove itself. Sometimes we get big slippages from brokers, we just can't manage the slippages using MQL, it's entirely the broker's responsibility. I hope the broker won't stop us from making our profit. Thank you for being with us!
Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2026.03.01 23:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2026.03.05 18:37
Greetings! Sergey is a Pro trader who really understands MQL and knows how to make profits. I am really glad that you and your experience are now with us!
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