Algocep Grid MT5

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This EA starts trading at the open of London (UK) Session. It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both real ticks or M1 OHLC with Period set to M5 . It only uses minute bars (M5) during opening of the actual bar. It takes small bites( 5 to 20 pips per trade), Less exposure and preserves profits with stable recovery.

Monitoring - most popular signal for 100K at 1:300 Leverage on MQL5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/891484

Telegram channel: https://t.me/ClearTradingSignalsPublic

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum account balance: $1000 with Leverage: 1:50 (was used during back testing ) but also the following leverage (1:300, 1:500 with an Minimum Account balance of $100 ) can be used.

Default parameters are for EURUSD M5 only.

Note: Back test results do not guarantee any profits or anything at all. They simulate whether a system can be profitable or not if run under similar conditions in actual trading as the backtest

Back test: The EA was tested using 1 Minute OHLC from Jan. 2010 to Dec. 2020

Trading:

The EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and only to open trades during the start of London session based on GMT Time. DON'T use the EA differently than its intended usage.

and only to open trades during the start of London session based on GMT Time. This EA is designed to take advantage of certain market inefficiencies through statistical distributions.

EA is stable and robust. Use default settings .



Default Parameters:



preferredFillingType = 0 0 = FOK , 1 = IOC, 2 = RETURN. Default = 0

MagicNumber1 = 1121 Magic





Risk_Management_Parameters:



Default_Money_Management:

Enable_Auto_Lots = true Enable auto Lots.

minimumDefaultLot = 0.01 Minimum FIXED lot when Auto Lots is disabled.

MaximumRisk = 0.01 Minimum risk per trade based on free margin.

ProfitTarget = 20 Profit Target.

StopLoss = 180 Stop Loss.

mmMaxTradesPerDay_NoGrid = 4 Max allowed with NO Grid .

Exit_After_X_bars = true

ExitAfterBars = 418 Exit a trade after X bars since opening the trade.



Trailing_Position_Parameters:



Enable_Trailing = true Enable trailing

fpMinimumProfitInPips = 5 Min. profit

fpMaximumProfitInPips = 300 Max. profit





Grid_Money_Management ( GRID trading is OPTIONAL with this EA and disabled by default)



Enable_Grid = false Enable GRID .

typeLot = 3 Smart Grid Lot Sequence based on Free Margin where 0=Fixed, 1=Arithmetic, 2=Geometric(Martingale), 3=Fibonacci. Default =3

mmGridAmountAllocated = 0.5 Initial Percentage of the Free Margin allocated to the Grid for trading. Default = 0.5

mmGridBlockSize = 6 Grid block size. Default = 6

mmGridGap = 50 Grid Gap/Distance between trades.

mmGridProfit = 100 Grid Profit per Block size.

mmMaxTradesPerDay_Grid = 100 Maximum lots allowed by user per order

FreeMarginForEveryLot = 300 Free Margin amount to allocate per trade.

MaxLotsAllowedByUserPerOrder = 100 Maximum lots allowed by user per order





Equity_Trailing_Parameters:



UseEquityTrailing = true

EquityPercentDelta = 1

EquityDelta = 1000



Limit Trading Days Parameters:



Monday_Trading = true

Tuesday_Trading = true

Wednesday_Trading = true

Thursday_Trading = true

Friday_Trading = true



Trading_Hours ( Limit Time Range in GMT ( GMT+2 for most brokers with DST (GMT+3)) ): <=== VERY IMPORTANT



LimitTimeRange = true Enable Limiting trading hours to a range.

SignalTimeRangeFrom = 9:00 Set LSE Signal start time as per GMT . Default = 9:00

SignalTimeRangeTo = 21:00 Set LSE Signal end time as per GMT . Default = 21:00

ExitAtEndOfRange = false Exit/Close all active trades at the end of the range. Default = false

Start_TradingSubRange = 9 Set Actual trading start time as per GMT . Default = 9:00

End_TradingSubRange = 10 Set Actual trading end time as per GMT . Default = 10:00

ExitAtEndOfDay = false

EODExitTime = 23:55 EOD exit time

HoldPositionOvernight = false Hold a position overnight

ExitOnFriday = false

FridayExitTime = 23:55 Time to exit on Friday









