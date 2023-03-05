Forex Trend Hunter MT5

4

>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon!

Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404

Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders.

Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market. With its help, you can enjoy the opportunity of making several hundred pips worth of profit per single transaction.

If so far you have mainly used scalping forex robots, you would certainly be convinced that they are strongly dependent on broker trading conditions, and that the least spread widening leads to them making rapid losses: losses of your money. If you are yet another disappointed customer of Asian scalp traders, do look carefully at Forex Trend Hunter.

Forex Trend Hunter also has a MT4 version! Click here to check it!

Forex Trend Hunter supports the following currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCAD and USDJPY.

Forex Trend Hunter also works on GOLD. It supports these gold pairs: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUAUD.

Default settings are optimized for EURUSD! .Set files for the rest of the supported pairs you can find here!

Recommended Time Frame: H1

Backtesting method: H1 Every Tick!

Fast backtesting method: M1 Open price!


Forex Trend Hunter comes with Advanced Drawdown Protection System - Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts.


Top Features

  • Fully Automated - 100% Hands Free! No manual interventions required!
  • Money Management -Integrated advanced account and money management system.
  • 2 Recovery Systems - Two Build in advanced loss recovery systems.
  • Easy to use - Extremely easy to use, understand and setup.
  • Work With All Brokers - Work with all brokers and accounts (including US based brokers).
  • Broker Protection - Protects you against unfair brokers and their techniques of deception.
  • Fully Customizable - Can be customized and adapted to individual needs.
  • Lifetime Support - Lifetime support and free updates for all Expert Advisors.
  • High Profits - You have the opportunity of making profits of over 300 pips per single transaction.
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Advanced Drawdown Protection System - You can now limit daily losses, control maximum lot exposure, set equity thresholds, and more—all fully customizable from the EA inputs. These features are perfect for prop firm traders, FTMO challenges, and anyone who wants tighter risk control.


Forex Trend Hunter comes with Advanced Recovery System

Advanced Recovery System is a system that allows making profits even in inappropriate market conditions. It is no secret that the forex market is very dynamic and constantly changing. Some strategies that have been profitable before are difficult to survive in such moments. Modern expert advisors must survive in all conditions. That is why Forex Trend Hunter is equipped with Advanced Recovery System.

How does Advanced Recovery System work?
When the system is activated, all open trades are monitored. If a trade reaches X pips loss, it is closed and a recovery trade is opened in the opposite direction - in the direction of the market. Recovery trades are managed differently. If the market continues in the wrong direction then additional recovery trades are opened. Of course, all this can be configured in the EA settings precisely.

Forex Trend Hunter Settings

  • Allow_BUY – Enables BUY (Long) trades for the EA.
  • Allow_SELL – Enables SELL (Short) trades for the EA.
  • Robot_Comment – This parameter is only optional. If you put any text as value of this parameter, it will be showed on the terminal as a comment of open trades. This is useful if you use another EA and you want to separate the trades of each EA.
  • Magic – This is a unique number used by the robot to identify its own trades. It could be same for all supported currency pairs. It is not necessary to change it. The most important thing is to be different than the Magic Number of another EA used in same account with Forex Trend Hunter.
  • Max_Spread – This is the maximum allowed value of the Spread at which the robot can work/make trades.
  • Max_Slippage – This is the maximum allowed value of the Slippage at which the robot can work/make trades.
  • NFA – if your broker is NFA /no hedge & FIFO/  regulated, you should use NFA=true
  • Lots – Fixed Lot size.
  • Auto_Risk – if the value is greater than zero, the system will calculate the trading lots automatically, as a percentage of the account free margin. As an example, if your account free margin is 10 000 and you use Auto_Risk=5, the system will open a position with 0.5 lots.
  • ..............


Click here to check full list of available settings and download .set files for each supported pair! - the .set files are updated on 27th November 2023!


You may check my other products in my profile.


Reviews 3
Greg Schurr
31
Greg Schurr 2024.10.05 01:22 
 

THIS EA WORKS GREAT

73057259
24
73057259 2025.06.02 11:46 
 

とても使いやすい デモでも安定して取り引きできる

Recommended products
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Experts
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Experts
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Solomon Gold Pro
Jonathan Paul Oliver
Experts
Solomon Gold Pro – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Intelligent Gold Trading Automation Solomon Gold Pro is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It automates trading using a disciplined, rule-based strategy that identifies market opportunities and executes trades with predefined risk management. Built for traders seeking consistency and automation, Solomon Gold Pro removes emotional decision-making while maintaining
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Experts
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way. GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it ca
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Mete Gold M5 Sniper
Mete Tirpan
Experts
Mete Gold M5 Sniper is an automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor uses a combination of liquidity-based entries, momentum confirmation, and strong candle filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features: - Liquidity sweep detection - Momentum-based entry filter - Strong candle body confirmation - Built-in break-even and trailing stop system - Adjustable inputs for different risk profiles Recommended usage:
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
GoldPulse X EA
Yonathan Erkihun Brihun
Experts
Apex Gold Scalper EA   is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with precision and consistency. Built using advanced market logic, trend filtering, and execution optimization, this EA focuses on capturing small, high-probability moves. Fully automated trading Optimized for real tick data (100% quality) High win-rate strategy with controlled risk Designed for fast execution environments Works 24/5 with minimal monitoring This syst
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
Introducing ZENIX EA — Your Elite Gold Market Companion Welcome to ZENIX — the next-generation Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). ZENIX isn’t just an automated trading system — it’s a precision engine built with one mission: To dominate the gold market with intelligence, adaptability, and power. ***Limited Pricing - Ending Soon*** The next price increases to     $200.46 Don't miss this opporthunity to secure "Zenix" at the discount price.  The price will increase
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Infinite Calm Waters
Ridzq Adnan Cikal
5 (1)
Experts
Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters represents an advanced trading robot crafted for traders who demand accuracy, dependability, and high performance in the ever-changing Forex market. Built upon a robust multi-currency system, this expert advisor (EA) integrates top-tier range trading methods into your trading arsenal. Simply apply it to the XAGUSD M30 chart, and Infinite Calm Waters EA will automatically monitor and execute trades on multiple Forex pairs, helpi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
FX365 MA Crossover EA
Gyunay Sali
3.83 (6)
Experts
FX365 MA Crossover EA is a completely FREE expert advisors specially developed for users who love to do their own configuration and optimization. The EA comes without optimizations but everything one trader need to configure and adapt the EA to any forex instrument/pair. FX365 MA Crossover EA is based on the popular Moving Average indicator. The idea behind this EA is to use two MA indicators. One FAST and the second one SLOW. When both MA crossed each other the EA trades. When the FAST MA line
FREE
Trade Master
Gyunay Sali
Utilities
Trade Master is advanced forex robot for manual trading and managing open trades. When attached to a chart it prints two buttons BUY and SELL. Using these two buttons you can trade manually by predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and other parameters. Trade Master is also equipped with Trailing Stop system to protect the profits. Trade Master is the best tools for scheduled closing of trades. It can be used for closing trades for each weekday from Monday to Friday at specific time (hour and minutes
FREE
Smart Impulse Trader
Gyunay Sali
5 (1)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Smart Impulse Trader is an automated forex trading robot. The main idea behind this strategy is to detect the impulse and to open two trades at the same time and in the same direction. There are separate take profits for both trades: First_Trade_TP and Second_Trade_TP. When the first trade is closed with profit, then the robot sets take profit value to the second trade. The distance is equal to
Dynamic Pro Scalper
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Dynamic Pro Scalper is one of the best Asian scalper on the market. It is completely automated trading system. The main idea behind the Dynamic Pro Scalper is to trade during the Asian session. The EA carefully watches the price of the currency pairs and the volatility of the market. It can trade only during some specific time range which is different for each supported pair. This information i
Forex Pulse Detector
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detecto
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Forex Trend Tracker
Gyunay Sali
Indicators
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world
Forex Pulse Detector MT5
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detecto
Forex Trend Tracker MT5
Gyunay Sali
Indicators
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world
Filter:
73057259
24
73057259 2025.06.02 11:46 
 

とても使いやすい デモでも安定して取り引きできる

Greg Schurr
31
Greg Schurr 2024.10.05 01:22 
 

THIS EA WORKS GREAT

Konstantin Erin
3573
Konstantin Erin 2023.08.13 17:29 
 

Добрый день! Через какое-то время после покупки пытаюсь перенести советник на график. Получаю сообщение 2023.08.13 18:20:23.396 Experts loading of Forex Trend Hunter MT5 (USDJPYrfd,M1) failed [538] В тестере стратегий не открывается. Ранее в тестере стратегий открывался. Что это ?

Good afternoon Some time after the purchase, I try to transfer the adviser to the chart.

I get the message 2023.08.13 18:20:23.396 Experts loading of Forex Trend Hunter MT5 (USDJPYrfd,M1) failed [538]

Cannot be opened in the strategy tester. Previously opened in the strategy tester. What is this ?!!

Сразу после покупки и небольшого тестирования запустил советник на реале. Сразу ушел в минус. Разочаровался и отключил.

Потом запустил его снова. Вот вчерашний результат

Immediately after the purchase and a little testing, I launched an adviser in real life. Went down immediately. Disappointed and turned it off.

Then he launched it again. Here is yesterday's result

Time .............. Symbol .Type Volume Price ..Time .............. Price.. .Profit ....Change

Время ............ Символ Тип Объем .Цена ..Время ........... .Цена ..Прибыль Изменение

2023.08.15 18:00 EURUSD buy 0.02 *** 1.09419 2023.08.15 22:22 1.09009 -795.35** -0.37%

Сегодня просадка -600 Today down -600

Gyunay Sali
9141
Reply from developer Gyunay Sali 2023.08.14 08:15
Hello Konstantin, Perhaps there is a reason for this problem. I believe it is related to MQL5 licensing(activation). Try to update the version of the EA if there is a new version available. Make sure that you have entered your MQL5 community login details in the terminals options. Try to install the EA from the market again. If this doesn't help then please contact the service desk because i am sure this problem is not related to the EA.
Reply to review