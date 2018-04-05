Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja, a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping mainly on the EURUSD.





The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD)

My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and highly customizable to suit your trading needs!

The get the best result for your need you will need to study the settings and find what suits you.





Recommendations:



Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $1000



Account type: Any ECN 1:500

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Account type: Hedge



- Starting lot%: When set to 100 it will start with 0.01 with 1000$ - Timeframe_candle_grid: This control the next grid opening after every candle. (Can open a new position when the candle close AND when the pips condition are met) -Grid#_Pips_away: You can set up in pips every grid from 1-9 in pips. (Use something like -10 for the amount of pips away from the last position.) -Profit in pips for grid: You can set in pips your profit target for grid 1 to 3 and for grid 4 to the last. -Starting lot of the grid: This is related to the starting lot% setting, if you have an account with 1000$ on 1:500 and the starting lot is 0.01, the first grid will be 0.01(starting lot%)+0.01(starting lot of the grid)=0.02 for grid#1 and 0.03 for grid#3, etc... - Account stop lost %: When set to 80 it will close all trade when the account reaches a Drawdown of 20% (Set to 0 if you dont want to use it)





