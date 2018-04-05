MultiNinja

Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja, a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping mainly on the EURUSD.


The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD)

My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and highly customizable to suit your trading needs!

The get the best result for your need you will need to study the settings and find what suits you.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: Any ECN 1:500
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Account type: Hedge


-Starting lot%: When set to 100 it will start with 0.01 with 1000$

-Timeframe_candle_grid: This control the next grid opening after every candle. (Can open a new position when the candle close AND when the pips condition are met)

-Grid#_Pips_away: You can set up in pips every grid from 1-9 in pips. (Use something like -10 for the amount of pips away from the last position.)

-Profit in pips for grid: You can set in pips your profit target for grid 1 to 3 and for grid 4 to the last.

-Starting lot of the grid: This is related to the starting lot% setting, if you have an account with 1000$ on 1:500 and the starting lot is 0.01,

the first grid will be 0.01(starting lot%)+0.01(starting lot of the grid)=0.02 for grid#1 and 0.03 for grid#3, etc...

-Account stop lost %: When set to 80 it will close all trade when the account reaches a Drawdown of 20% (Set to 0 if you dont want to use it)



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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carl_carl101
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My Grid expert advisor for MT5 is a safe and good-quality tool that uses advanced algorithms and technical indicators to automate Grid trading strategies. It offers flexible customization options and can handle both trending and ranging markets on the EURUSD and other pairs. With its take-profit levels, trailing stops, and lot size management, it ensures the safety and profitability of your trading account.  The EA is plug and play, set file is in the comment section. Account monitoring:  https
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