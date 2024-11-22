Scalping MT5 EA

Description of Scalping MT5 EA

Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements.

Key Features

  1. Fully Automated: Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management.

  2. Easy Setup: With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading style without any programming knowledge.

  3. Optimized Performance:

    • Smart Range Detection: Uses the ARB algorithm by Bob Volman, incorporating ATR and volume metrics to identify optimal entry points.
    • Flexible Trade Management: Dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels and executes trades with precision.

  4. Preconfigured for Gold on M15:

    • Default settings are optimized for trading gold on the M15 timeframe.
    • If you plan to use the EA on other instruments or timeframes, run the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 to find the most suitable parameters for your trading style.

  5. Suitable for All Traders:

    • Beginners: Easy installation with minimal adjustments required.
    • Advanced Traders: Flexibility to fine-tune parameters for tailored strategies.

How to Use

  1. Install the EA:

    • Add Scalping MT5 EA to your chart in the MetaTrader 5 platform.
    • Enable auto trading and verify trade permissions.

  2. Customize Parameters:

    • RangePeriod: Number of candles to define the trading range (recommended: 20–50).
    • VolumeMultiplier: Multiplier for detecting volume surges.
    • ATRMultiplier: Sensitivity of range detection based on ATR.
    • LotSize: Position size for trades.
    • TrailingStop: Trailing stop at RR ratio

  3. Run the EA:

    • After configuration, the EA will automatically analyze the chart and execute trades when conditions are met.

  4. Optimization for Other Instruments:

    • Use MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester to optimize parameters if trading on instruments or timeframes other than the default.

Main Benefits

  • Time-Saving: Automates the entire trading process, from analysis to trade management.
  • Improved Trading Performance: Reduces human error, enabling quick and accurate execution.
  • Profit Maximization: Manages trades dynamically with efficient risk control.

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Timeframes: Pre-optimized for M15; suitable for other timeframes with optimization.
  • Minimum Balance: $100 - 0.01 lot (depending on lot size and trading strategy).


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Experts
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3.75 (12)
Experts
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