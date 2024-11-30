Bitcoin Scalping MT5

Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only 3 copies left at the current price!
  • Final price: $3333.33

BONUS - BUY LIFE TIME BITCOIN SCALPING GET FREE EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 accounts) => Ask in private for more details!!!

Important: Please message me to receive the setfile after completing the payment for the product. 

Why Bitcoin Matters Today  

Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents immense opportunities for traders. However, such opportunities come with risks, and that's where Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 comes in to help you trade smarter. 


LAUNCH COMBO:

  • COMBO 1 - BUY LIFE TIME Gold Trend Scalping + Bitcoin Scalping. GET FREE EA Forex Algo Trading(Unlimited accounts) => Ask in private for more details!!!
  • COMBO 2 - BUY LIFE TIME Nasdaq Algo + Bitcoin Scalping. GET FREE EA Gold Trend Scalping (Unlimited accounts) => Ask in private for more details!!!


Key Features of Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5

1. Advanced Trading Strategy 

- Utilizes price action and momentum from the previous day to determine high-probability entries. 

- Executes only one time orders per day, ensuring a disciplined and focused approach. 

- Capable of opening up to three trades per session, with customizable settings to allow 1, 2, or 3 trades depending on your preference. 


2. Risk Management at Its Core

- Does NOT use risky strategies like Martingale or Grid, ensuring the safety of your capital. 

- All trades come with a fixed Stop Loss (SL) that never changes during execution, providing consistent risk control. 

- Includes optional Trailing Stop or Breakeven settings for maximizing profits while locking in gains. 


3. Thoroughly Backtested 

Bitcoin Scalping EA has been rigorously backtested with historical data from 2018 to the present, covering Bitcoin's evolution from its early days to its current prominence. These tests demonstrate the EA’s robustness across different market conditions. 


Recommended Setup 

- Pair: BTC/USD 

- Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended for optimal results) 

- Minimum Deposit: Any amount (recommended $1,000 for best performance) 

- Broker: IC Markets or any broker with spreads < 2000 points. 


Why Choose Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5?

- Consistency: With a maximum of one trade per day, this EA avoids overtrading, focusing on quality over quantity. 

- Safety: Fixed SL ensures that your account remains protected at all times. 

- Flexibility: Customizable trade settings let you tailor the EA to your risk tolerance. 

- Reliability: Proven through years of backtesting on real-world data.  


Understanding the Risks  

While Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 is designed to minimize risks, it's essential to acknowledge that: 

1. Market volatility: Crypto markets are highly volatile, which can result in unexpected losses. 

2. No guaranteed profits: Like any trading system, the EA may encounter losing periods. 

3. Broker conditions: Performance can vary depending on spreads, slippage, and execution speed. 


Final Thoughts 

Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 is an ideal solution for traders looking to leverage Bitcoin’s volatility with a safe, disciplined, and proven approach. Whether you're new to crypto or an experienced trader, this EA offers the tools you need to succeed while keeping your capital secure. 


Get Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 now and make the most of the crypto market!


Michel GAGNEUX
88
Michel GAGNEUX 2025.10.02 13:43 
 

The results speak for themselves, I have been using this EA since the end of February 2025 on a $10K account, winnings of $21K. The performance is Incredible! Nothing to complain about this EA, it's the best I know. It is of exceptional quality. The support is excellent and very responsive. Thank you to the designer for this work.

Marko Mutschler
33
Marko Mutschler 2025.02.05 06:54 
 

I have been trading the bot live for some time now and have been achieving good results with it. The backtests seem to be confirmed in live trading. Thanks for the great work. I really appreciate it!

Quentin123441
25
Quentin123441 2025.01.08 13:43 
 

Incredible! Nothing to say about this robot. It is of outstanding quality, it's the kind of robot I’ve been looking for over the past few months. The support is amazing with great responsiveness. Thank you for this work

IGold AI  is a new  EA  with a dvanced technology  New technology manipulated by AI and machine learning, where it diversifies in the comparison of the price of  XAUUSD  and  Ranges in database  , thus destructuring it and finding possible potential orders to do a unique scalping. Artificial intelligence works   mainly with our server, we have incorporated a unique technology where when you compare the price, it will compare it again on our server in real time to compare other markets and match
