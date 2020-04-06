The Techno Deity EA MT5

The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD

Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716

Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly.

The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indicators, the system uses multi-level order flow filtering and geometric market symmetry, allowing for pinpoint entries with minimal drawdown.

Key Advantages

  • Liquidity Intelligence: The system scans the market for hidden liquidity clusters, opening trades at points where the probability of a sharp impulse is maximum.

  • Neural Trend Filter: An intelligent filter that separates true trend movements from false corrections and noise.

  • Dynamic Risk Control: Each position is accompanied by an adaptive protection module that adjusts profit-taking levels based on current volatility.

  • Zero-Grid Philosophy: Complete rejection of averaging, grids, or martingale. The robot works on a "one entry — one exit" principle with a fixed mathematical advantage.

  • Institutional Discipline: The system is devoid of human factors — it executes the trading plan with absolute precision, ignoring emotional backgrounds and market panic.

Technical Specifications

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Recommended deposit: from 500 USD for conservative trading

  • Minimum threshold: 200 USD (aggressive profile)

  • Execution type: Compatible with any broker (low spread accounts recommended)

Disclaimer The system operates based on historical and real-time market data. Backtesting results do not guarantee or predict future performance. The user is responsible for selecting risk parameters and applying the system on a live account.

Recommended products
Fusion EA Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold. Overview Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy , combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management r
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Sto
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Pinbar Detector EA
Aissam Atti
Experts
Professional Pinbar Detector V2.0 Zero-Latency | Multi-Symbol | Strict Filters | MT5 Short Description Professional-grade pinbar detector with ZERO LATENCY real-time detection. Scans unlimited symbols (M15 / M30 / H1 / H4). STRICT criteria filters weak setups — shows only high-quality pinbars (3× wick/body ratio, 60 % wick dominance). Perfect for serious traders seeking precise reversals. Discover the #1 Pinbar Detection System for MetaTrader 5 Tired of missing perfect reversals or checking d
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Soft Manager EA
Aliaksei Pinchuk
5 (3)
Experts
More information, monitoring Trading report for the last few months, REAL Account :      https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Wd5nZHpEX_deCnSEm9fC05hWkAUXW3IW?usp=drive_link //--> This EA is the product of my development over several years. The result is what you see now!  I don't use marketing tricks like machine learning, artificial intelligence, or trading with overfitting (overoptimized) backtests for a single instrument. It is the universal trend EA based on the search for a correction
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Pips Sniper hunt
Shady Ahmed Ali Obda
Experts
This program works on the MT5 platform and on a time frame of 30 minutes, and the minimum deposit amount must be at least $ 3000 and achieve profits of up to 100% of the deposit amount and is compatible with most MT5 platforms and achieves the best results with the EUR/USD pair and therefore it is the best with this pair only One of the best programs for scalping traders fans
Marksman MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Marksman EA – Precision Entry. Clean Execution. Marksman is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a single shot strategy, designed to shoot the market with one precision shot – using Take Profit and Stop Loss on every position. Inspired by the skills of a true marksman, this EA utilizes a combination of OsMA, Stochastic Oscillator, and Moving Average to filter the best o
Sembii scalper
Adiyakhuu Gantumur
Experts
Hello, I've dedicated ten years of experience to develop my first commercial EA, and I'm delighted to present it to you. This EA employs a breakout scalping strategy, abstaining from risky tactics like martingale, grid, tick scalping, averaging, etc. Currently, it exclusively operates on the USDJPY pair for MetaTrader 5, with plans for expansion across multiple pairs in the future. Additionally, a MetaTrader 4 version will be released soon. I am committed to providing a transparent and honest tr
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
FVG Trader Pro
Erik Gall
Experts
Fair Value Gap EA on the 1hour chart. Finds Fair value gaps, and places smart trades based on them.  No unrealistic bullshit, pure price action, no lagging indicators. steady profit stream. NSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD  Timeframe: 1H       ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: any Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $2000   Before running on live, do some backtests to find a good setting. or message me. give it a try and leave a positve comment. impress yourself from the DEMO . Better yet, le
Grid Master EA
Andrii Hurin
5 (2)
Experts
Grid Master is a highly customizable fully automated grid trading algorithm. It is designed to capture market volatility and convert it to profit. Wherever there is movement in the market, there is potentially money to be made Grid Master has a powerful trading potential and is easy to set up and use. It has a built-in information Trading Panel to show performance and statistics, News Filter and Trading Time Filter to protect your capital. How the advisor trades: First, you choose the direc
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Experts
REVERA EA  is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network , Not Arbitrage . Default Settings for One Сhart   EURUSD M15 REVERA GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 590 $  This is a Multi -Currency system that allows you to diversi
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilities
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Stabilized Funds EA
Albert Villar I Ortiz
Experts
Stabilized Funds EA   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the  EURUSD  currency pair. Stabilized Funds EA   does   not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by  StopLoss  and  TakeProfit .  Stabilized Funds EA   only works in EURUSD currency pairs. Stabilized Funds EA   has been tested for more than  5 years  in   Strategy Tester   . ************************************************************************************************************************************************
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Alpha Sniper
Raj Balkrushna Kale
Experts
Overview Alp ha Sniper is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC)-based trading bot designed to trade with precision using institutional logic. It focuses on identifying liquidity traps , fair value gaps (FVGs) , and order blocks (OBs) , and executes trades using clean price action . Designed to work best on USDJPY,EURUSD, it also supports any instrument on MT5. Parameter Description     The Bot Comes With Fixed 30pips Stoploss Which You Cannot Modify!   Parameter Description  RiskPerTrade  Perc
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Institutional-Grade Smart Money Trading System Introducing  ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA , an advanced Expert Advisor engineered to trade like institutional players using Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts combined with Smart Order Execution (SOE). This cutting-edge system leverages market structure breaks, liquidity manipulation, order blocks, and fair value gaps to capture high-probability setups across multiple timeframes. Designed for prop firm traders, retail investors, a
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
Experts
Navigate the volatile currents of the silver market with Saltwater Silver , the definitive trading solution engineered for XAGUSD on the H1 chart.  Feeling lost at sea with conventional expert advisors that sink in choppy market conditions? Our groundbreaking system harnesses a sophisticated neural network core that adapts, learns, and executes with the precision of a master navigator. At the heart of Saltwater Silver is its advanced neural network, supercharged by OpenAI and Google Gemini inte
EA TrendPullBack
Yu Zhang
Experts
1. What is this This is a trend strategy about capture trend pullbacks. It can trade major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model.  This strategy is a trend strategy, it is a high profit-loss ratio strategy. 2. Related instructions The timeframe is unlimited, I advice  your add it to EURUSD PERIOD_M15. It works with Hedge accounts. Its internal strategy logic has been set, and only fund management is opened for
Apex Scalping Engine
Jayanta Pal
Experts
Try it. Trust it. Test it. Then own it. ====BOLLINGER BANDS====== BB TIMEFRAME - 1 HOUR ===STANDARD TRADING=== ORDER TIME FRAME - 15 MINUTE  === MINIMUM DEPOSIT === 200 $ === LEVERAGE === 1:500 === PAIR === EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/JPY Start with the Demo — Experience the Results First-Hand First, run the demo and see the live performance yourself. If you notice consistent profits and strong results, then move forward with confidence and make your purchase. Minimum starting capital: $200
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $699.99  The price will soon increase to $1999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE LIVE SIGNAL: Coming soon  AI_MODULE From the price of $499.99, when you purchase VEGA BOT, you will receive a free Forex Scalping EA  (for 2 accounts). VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome to Vega BOT, a powerful Expert Advisor that integrates multiple professional trend-f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
More from author
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review