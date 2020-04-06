The Techno Deity EA MT5
- Experts
- Solomon Din
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 14
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD
Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716
Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly.
The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indicators, the system uses multi-level order flow filtering and geometric market symmetry, allowing for pinpoint entries with minimal drawdown.
Key Advantages
-
Liquidity Intelligence: The system scans the market for hidden liquidity clusters, opening trades at points where the probability of a sharp impulse is maximum.
-
Neural Trend Filter: An intelligent filter that separates true trend movements from false corrections and noise.
-
Dynamic Risk Control: Each position is accompanied by an adaptive protection module that adjusts profit-taking levels based on current volatility.
-
Zero-Grid Philosophy: Complete rejection of averaging, grids, or martingale. The robot works on a "one entry — one exit" principle with a fixed mathematical advantage.
-
Institutional Discipline: The system is devoid of human factors — it executes the trading plan with absolute precision, ignoring emotional backgrounds and market panic.
Technical Specifications
-
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Recommended deposit: from 500 USD for conservative trading
-
Minimum threshold: 200 USD (aggressive profile)
-
Execution type: Compatible with any broker (low spread accounts recommended)
Disclaimer The system operates based on historical and real-time market data. Backtesting results do not guarantee or predict future performance. The user is responsible for selecting risk parameters and applying the system on a live account.