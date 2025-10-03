After Years of Proven Manual Trading and Development, my Advanced Strategies are now available as Expert Advisors!

Introducing the Growth Killer EA – a professional-grade trading system designed for portfolio building, multi-symbol diversification, and advanced money management. Built with flexibility in mind, this EA lets you choose between ready-made strategies (e.g., XAUUSD) or creating your own custom strategy — and even combine them into a single portfolio.

PRESET STRATEGIES (XAUUSD) + CUSTOM STRATEGY BUILDER + PORTFOLIO ENGINE . FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE.

IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive setup instructions and recommended presets (including XAUUSD).

HOW TO START

PLUG & PLAY for GOLD (XAUUSD)

3 Simple Steps:

Attach to any XAUUSD chart (any timeframe works) Select "XAUUSD Multi-TF Strategy" in settings Click OK - You're done!

The EA automatically trades multiple timeframes with pre-optimized settings. No configuration needed - it's ready to trade Gold immediately.

That's it. Seriously.

ADVANCED: Custom Strategies for ANY Symbol

For experienced traders, switch to "CUSTOM STRATEGY" mode to:

Trade any symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)

Fine-tune all parameters

Create your own unique strategies

Full control over entry signals, grid settings, and risk management





Key Features:

Preset Strategies: Start instantly with built-in, battle-tested presets such as XAUUSD . Each preset comes pre-configured with risk, filters and execution rules so you can go live faster.

Start instantly with built-in, battle-tested presets such as . Each preset comes pre-configured with risk, filters and execution rules so you can go live faster. Custom Strategy Builder: Craft your own rules from the ground up — entry logic (instant/candle-close), filters (MA/SMA/EMA with custom TF/Period), grid behavior, partials, trailing and money management.

Craft your own rules from the ground up — entry logic (instant/candle-close), filters (MA/SMA/EMA with custom TF/Period), grid behavior, partials, trailing and money management. Portfolio Engine: Run multiple strategies (presets and/or custom) across several symbols/timeframes with independent Magic Numbers and Comments, all from a single EA instance.

Run multiple strategies (presets and/or custom) across several symbols/timeframes with independent Magic Numbers and Comments, all from a single EA instance. Multi-Mode Trading: Operate in single-shot mode (no grid), or activate the advanced grid system with Smart Recovery and Partial Close.

Operate in (no grid), or activate the with Smart Recovery and Partial Close. Grid Flexibility: Choose between Market Orders or Pending Orders , define Grid Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, and grid entry conditions.

Choose between or , define Grid Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, and grid entry conditions. Partial Close Engine: Scale out trades based on Balance %, Pips, or Full Grid Profit to reduce drawdown and lock profits progressively.

Scale out trades based on Balance %, Pips, or Full Grid Profit to reduce drawdown and lock profits progressively. Smart Recovery System: Redirects part of trailing-stop profits into a buffer to recover future losing trades (adaptive safety layer).

Redirects part of trailing-stop profits into a buffer to recover future losing trades (adaptive safety layer). Comprehensive Risk Management: % risk per trade, Maximum Drawdown shutdown, Max Lot cap (absolute or multiplier-based).

% risk per trade, Maximum Drawdown shutdown, Max Lot cap (absolute or multiplier-based). Dynamic Lot Sizing: Auto Lot scales with balance while respecting broker lot limits.

Auto Lot scales with balance while respecting broker lot limits. Trailing Stop Options: Configurable trailing start, step, and distance for adaptive profit protection.

Configurable trailing start, step, and distance for adaptive profit protection. Trend Filter: MA filter (SMA/EMA) with custom Timeframe and Period to trade in market direction.

MA filter (SMA/EMA) with custom Timeframe and Period to trade in market direction. Time Filter: Restrict trading to chosen sessions (server time).

Restrict trading to chosen sessions (server time). Portfolio-Friendly: Designed to run across multiple pairs and timeframes with isolated strategy tracking via Magic/Comment.

Setup and Recommendations

Minimum Balance: $300 (1000$ recommended for grid use).

Broker: RAW spreads and fast execution (IC Markets, IC Trading, or similar).

Timeframes: Works on every timeframe; flexible higher TFs recommended.

Prop Firms: Suggested max 2% risk per trade with strict drawdown control.

Main Parameters Overview

Entry Settings: Confirmation Mode (candle close vs instant), Cooldown.

Confirmation Mode (candle close vs instant), Cooldown. Trade Settings: Lot Size, Stop Loss & Take Profit, Magic Number, Trade Comment.

Lot Size, Stop Loss & Take Profit, Magic Number, Trade Comment. Auto Lot: Balance-based scaling with Min/Max limits.

Balance-based scaling with Min/Max limits. Grid Settings: Enable/Disable, Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, New-Bar Entries, Grid Type, Pending Orders Count.

Enable/Disable, Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, New-Bar Entries, Grid Type, Pending Orders Count. Grid Close: Global TP, Global SL, Profit-based closing.

Global TP, Global SL, Profit-based closing. Partial Close: % volume, Trigger Mode (Balance % / Pips), Min Profit % or Pips.

% volume, Trigger Mode (Balance % / Pips), Min Profit % or Pips. Risk Management: Mode, Risk % per trade, Max Lot Mode/Value, Max Drawdown protection.

Mode, Risk % per trade, Max Lot Mode/Value, Max Drawdown protection. Trailing Stop: Start, Step, Distance.

Start, Step, Distance. Smart Recovery: Enable/Disable, Buffer %, Min DD % to trigger.

Enable/Disable, Buffer %, Min DD % to trigger. Trend Filter: MA Method, Period, Timeframe.

MA Method, Period, Timeframe. Time Filter: Session start/end (server time).

Usage and Support

Growth Killer EA supports both plug-and-play (via preset strategies like XAUUSD) and professional customization. Add it to your chart, load a preset, or build a custom strategy — and combine multiple strategies into a single portfolio. I provide full support, presets for major pairs, and continuous updates. Backtesting and optimization are encouraged to tailor the EA to your market preferences.

I will be constantly supporting and updating my EA collection.

Risk Warning:

Trading carries risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability. Losses are possible. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.