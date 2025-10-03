Growth Killer
- Experts
- Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
- Version: 2.71
- Updated: 24 October 2025
- Activations: 5
After Years of Proven Manual Trading and Development, my Advanced Strategies are now available as Expert Advisors!
Introducing the Growth Killer EA – a professional-grade trading system designed for portfolio building, multi-symbol diversification, and advanced money management. Built with flexibility in mind, this EA lets you choose between ready-made strategies (e.g., XAUUSD) or creating your own custom strategy — and even combine them into a single portfolio.
PRESET STRATEGIES (XAUUSD) + CUSTOM STRATEGY BUILDER + PORTFOLIO ENGINE. FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE.
HOW TO START
PLUG & PLAY for GOLD (XAUUSD)
3 Simple Steps:
- Attach to any XAUUSD chart (any timeframe works)
- Select "XAUUSD Multi-TF Strategy" in settings
- Click OK - You're done!
The EA automatically trades multiple timeframes with pre-optimized settings. No configuration needed - it's ready to trade Gold immediately.
That's it. Seriously.
ADVANCED: Custom Strategies for ANY Symbol
For experienced traders, switch to "CUSTOM STRATEGY" mode to:
- Trade any symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)
- Fine-tune all parameters
- Create your own unique strategies
- Full control over entry signals, grid settings, and risk management
Key Features:
- Preset Strategies: Start instantly with built-in, battle-tested presets such as XAUUSD. Each preset comes pre-configured with risk, filters and execution rules so you can go live faster.
- Custom Strategy Builder: Craft your own rules from the ground up — entry logic (instant/candle-close), filters (MA/SMA/EMA with custom TF/Period), grid behavior, partials, trailing and money management.
- Portfolio Engine: Run multiple strategies (presets and/or custom) across several symbols/timeframes with independent Magic Numbers and Comments, all from a single EA instance.
- Multi-Mode Trading: Operate in single-shot mode (no grid), or activate the advanced grid system with Smart Recovery and Partial Close.
- Grid Flexibility: Choose between Market Orders or Pending Orders, define Grid Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, and grid entry conditions.
- Partial Close Engine: Scale out trades based on Balance %, Pips, or Full Grid Profit to reduce drawdown and lock profits progressively.
- Smart Recovery System: Redirects part of trailing-stop profits into a buffer to recover future losing trades (adaptive safety layer).
- Comprehensive Risk Management: % risk per trade, Maximum Drawdown shutdown, Max Lot cap (absolute or multiplier-based).
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Auto Lot scales with balance while respecting broker lot limits.
- Trailing Stop Options: Configurable trailing start, step, and distance for adaptive profit protection.
- Trend Filter: MA filter (SMA/EMA) with custom Timeframe and Period to trade in market direction.
- Time Filter: Restrict trading to chosen sessions (server time).
- Portfolio-Friendly: Designed to run across multiple pairs and timeframes with isolated strategy tracking via Magic/Comment.
Setup and Recommendations
- Minimum Balance: $300 (1000$ recommended for grid use).
- Broker: RAW spreads and fast execution (IC Markets, IC Trading, or similar).
- Timeframes: Works on every timeframe; flexible higher TFs recommended.
- Prop Firms: Suggested max 2% risk per trade with strict drawdown control.
Main Parameters Overview
- Entry Settings: Confirmation Mode (candle close vs instant), Cooldown.
- Trade Settings: Lot Size, Stop Loss & Take Profit, Magic Number, Trade Comment.
- Auto Lot: Balance-based scaling with Min/Max limits.
- Grid Settings: Enable/Disable, Step, Max Levels, Lot Multiplier, New-Bar Entries, Grid Type, Pending Orders Count.
- Grid Close: Global TP, Global SL, Profit-based closing.
- Partial Close: % volume, Trigger Mode (Balance % / Pips), Min Profit % or Pips.
- Risk Management: Mode, Risk % per trade, Max Lot Mode/Value, Max Drawdown protection.
- Trailing Stop: Start, Step, Distance.
- Smart Recovery: Enable/Disable, Buffer %, Min DD % to trigger.
- Trend Filter: MA Method, Period, Timeframe.
- Time Filter: Session start/end (server time).
Usage and Support
Growth Killer EA supports both plug-and-play (via preset strategies like XAUUSD) and professional customization. Add it to your chart, load a preset, or build a custom strategy — and combine multiple strategies into a single portfolio. I provide full support, presets for major pairs, and continuous updates. Backtesting and optimization are encouraged to tailor the EA to your market preferences.
I will be constantly supporting and updating my EA collection.
Risk Warning:
Trading carries risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability. Losses are possible. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Good EA for the moment. I think it's good combo with Pivot Killer. Waiting in long term, but it's not a crazy EA like place 10 orders when launched. The entry are very clean.