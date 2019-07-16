Exp - Tick Hamster Automatic trading robot. Nothing extra!

🐹 Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Automatic trading robot with auto-optimized parameters for traders who do not want to spend hours configuring an Expert Advisor. Nothing extra. Install the EA, set the trading lot, check your broker conditions and let the robot work with its internal scalping logic.

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🚀 What is Tick Hamster?

Tick Hamster is a fully automatic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It was created for traders who want an automated scalping robot without complex manual configuration.

The main idea is simple: you do not need to build a set file, optimize dozens of parameters or study a large settings manual before the first test. Tick Hamster automatically adapts its internal logic to the trading symbol and broker conditions.

The user mainly controls the trading volume through Lots and can use Magic to identify positions. The rest of the strategy logic is designed to work automatically.

🐹 No Complex Setup Tick Hamster is designed for users who do not want to tune many trading parameters. ⚡ Tick-Based Logic The EA analyzes incoming ticks, sharp price movement and spread behavior. 🛡 Risk Logic The system uses Stop Loss, averaging and trailing logic inside its strategy. 📊 Broker-Sensitive Real broker execution, floating spread and quote speed can affect the final result.

⭐ Why Traders Use Tick Hamster

Automatic trading for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 No complicated setup for the trading system

for the trading system Only basic user control : lot size and Magic number

: lot size and Magic number Automatic optimization for symbol and broker conditions

for symbol and broker conditions Tick-based scalping logic using fast market movement

using fast market movement Averaging and Stop Loss are part of the internal strategy

are part of the internal strategy Suitable for beginners who want a simpler EA experience

who want a simpler EA experience Useful for users who prefer automation instead of manual parameter tuning

⚠ Important: Tick Hamster is automatic, but it is not magic. The final result depends on broker execution, floating spread, quote speed, commission, account type, VPS quality, leverage, symbol movement and deposit size.

⚙ How Tick Hamster Works

Tick Hamster works on the currency pair where it is installed. The timeframe does not matter, because the EA works with current quotes and incoming tick data.

The robot counts ticks arriving in the terminal and looks for rapid price movement. If a sharp movement is supported by the general direction of the symbol, the EA can generate a signal and open a position.

1️⃣ Tick Flow Analysis The EA counts incoming ticks and analyzes the speed of price movement. 2️⃣ Sharp Movement Detection The robot looks for fast movement of the current currency pair. 3️⃣ Signal Confirmation The movement is checked against the general direction and internal trading logic. 4️⃣ Position Management The EA manages positions using Stop Loss, averaging and trailing logic.

📌 Internal Strategy Logic

Element Meaning Working Symbol The EA works on the chart symbol where it is installed. Timeframe The timeframe does not matter because the EA works with current quotes. Tick Logic The EA analyzes ticks and fast price movement for a fraction of a second. Stop Loss Each position opens with a Stop Loss based on 250 average spreads. Averaging Averaging is triggered every 50 average spreads from the previous position. Series Trailing The cumulative position series has trailing logic based on 5 spreads. Spread Calculation The EA calculates spread using recent tick data during the last 15 seconds.

Risk note: The strategy uses averaging and Stop Loss. In unfavorable market periods, losses can reduce or block previous profits. Always test the EA on your broker and manage your deposit carefully.

💰 Recommended Trading Account and Deposit

Tick Hamster is sensitive to spread, execution and quote speed. For this reason, the trading environment is very important.

Risk Level Recommended Deposit Lot Size Currency Pairs Leverage Low Risk From $1,000 Minimum lot 0.01 Three pairs, for example EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY 1:300 and above Medium Risk From $300 Minimum lot 0.01 One pair, for example EURUSD 1:300 and above High Risk From $100 Minimum lot 0.01 One pair, for example EURUSD 1:300 and above

⚠ Important: A small deposit increases the probability of large drawdown. These deposit examples are starting points for testing, not guarantees of profit.

⚙ Main Settings You Should Know

Tick Hamster was created as an Expert Advisor without complex setup. The full list of settings is available in the Settings section, but the most important parameters are simple.

Setting Meaning Lots Fixed trading lot used to open positions. This is the main setting for the user. Magic Magic number for positions opened by the EA. It helps identify and manage EA positions. Timeopen Signal strength in milliseconds in Auto Mode. DistanceTickSpread Signal strength in spreads in Auto Mode. TypeFilling Order filling type for MT5. AUTO mode tries to detect the correct fill type automatically.

✅ Simple idea: If you want more control and many open parameters, use TickSniper, The X or xCustomEA. If you want a simple automatic robot with minimum setup, use Tick Hamster.

🌐 Broker, Spread and VPS Recommendations

Tick Hamster works with spread behavior and quote speed. This means different brokers can produce different results, even with the same EA and same settings.

✅ Recommended ECN PRO trading account

Floating spread

Fast execution

Stable quote flow

Leverage 1:300 and above

Reliable VPS close to broker server ⚠ Avoid Zero spread accounts

Fixed spread accounts for serious testing

Slow execution

Unstable quotes

Overloaded VPS

Testing only in Strategy Tester

Recommended broker information: Recommended Brokers

🧪 Why Strategy Tester May Not Show Real Results

Tick Hamster is based on tick movement, spread behavior and quote flow. The Strategy Tester may not reproduce the same conditions as a real broker server.

The tester may have insufficient quote history.

The spread in the tester can be fixed.

Real sharp movements and quote jumps may be different.

Broker execution and live quote speed cannot always be simulated correctly.

Best testing method: download the demo version and test Tick Hamster on a demo or cent account with your real broker conditions.

🛠 How to Install Tick Hamster

Installation is simple. After installation from the MQL5 Market, the Expert Advisor will appear in your MetaTrader Navigator.

Step Action 1 Open MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and log in to the MQL5 account used for purchase or demo download. 2 Install Tick Hamster from the MQL5 Market. 3 Open the chart of the currency pair you want to test, for example EURUSD. 4 Drag Tick Hamster from Navigator → Expert Advisors onto the chart. 5 Enable Algo Trading / Auto Trading in the terminal. 6 Allow automated trading in the EA settings window. 7 Set the trading lot. For first tests, use minimum lot 0.01. 8 Check that the EA is active on the chart and monitor its work on demo first.

🆚 Tick Hamster vs TickSniper

Tick Hamster and TickSniper are related by strategy direction, but they are designed for different types of users.

Tick Hamster TickSniper Designed for beginners and users who do not want complex setup Designed for users who want more settings and manual control Minimum user configuration More open parameters for fine tuning Simple concept: set lot, install and test Advanced concept for users who want to customize the system

📌 Practical Recommendations Before You Start

Start with the demo version.

Use floating spread.

Do not use zero spread accounts.

Start with minimum lot 0.01.

Test on your own broker server.

Do not judge the EA only by Strategy Tester results.

Use a stable VPS if you want 24/7 trading.

Do not overload one VPS with many terminals and many EAs.

Take profits on time and manage your money carefully.

Remember that a small deposit increases drawdown risk.

⚠ Risk Warning

Forex trading involves risk. Tick Hamster is an automated Expert Advisor, but no trading robot can guarantee profit. Results depend on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, quote speed, leverage, VPS quality, account balance and market volatility.

🏁 Final Thoughts

Tick Hamster is created for traders who want an automatic Expert Advisor with minimum setup. It is especially useful for users who do not want to study many parameters, build set files or manually optimize the trading system.

If you want a simple automated robot for MetaTrader, start with the demo version, test it on your broker, use a reasonable deposit and minimum lot, and check whether Tick Hamster matches your trading environment.

🚀 Start with Tick Hamster Today Download the demo, install the Expert Advisor on your chart, test it on your broker and decide whether Tick Hamster fits your trading style.

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