BlackCardinal
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts).
A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe.
Recommended trading tools for the default settings: 5m - GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY.
Advisor is fully ready to work offline without the need to change the built-in settings for the recommended currency pairs.
The use of ECN accounts and VPS is recommended. 5-digit quotes flow is recommended.
Settings:
- Comment_To_Orders - Comment to an open order;
- MaxRisk - Parameter for calculating the trading lot;
- Lots - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot as the deposit grows;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- TrailingStop - start trailing stop;
- TrailingStep - Step trailing stop;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage level;
- MaxSpread - Maximum Spread Limit;
- MaxTrades - Maximum number of positions;
- Magic - Magic number to distinguish your orders.