Trend rider pro

Live Result: 


Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result.

This EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of mathematical models in analyzing a massive amount of historical data and combining this methodology with best in the industry trend detecting tools to detect the trend of any trading instrument.
The EA, based on pre-set parameters, trades the identified trend thus giving you a potential head start over other traders.

WITH TREND RIDER PRO V2, TRADING BECOMES EASY, EFFECTIVE, AND EFFICIENT.

THIS SOFTWARE IS FOR YOU IF YOU:

  • Want to stop trading manually or want to automate part of your trading
  • Level up your strategy and optimize your trading result.
  • Wish to spend fewer hours in front of a screen
  • Need an AI to monitor your investments 24/7.

Essence

  • Built-in PIPS AVERAGING MATHEMATICAL ALGORITHM.
  • Built-in Trend Detection over multiple time frames.
  • Built-in Time Filter, Volatility Filter and Spread Filter.
  • Built-in Price Action Modules.
  • Built-in Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.
  • Built-in Display Panel.


Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use set files.
  • Symbol: FX Pairs.
  • Time Frame: Users choice.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.
  • Best Trading Condition: Trending or Ranging.
  • Adviced Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD.


Parameters

  • EA Mode: Auto/Manual - Auto (EA trades handfree), Manual (user semi automates EA)
  • Trade Direction: To set EA to Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell mode
  • Trend Time Frame: Set Trend Time Frame
  • Entry Time Frame: Set entry time frame
  • SL Type: Fixed/Indicator/None
  • SL Fixed Points: Set SL in points
  • Order Comment: Order Comment
  • Magic Number: Set magic number
  • Trade Circle Count: Set total number of TP EA is to reach within a given trend.
  • Time Filter: Set as True/False
  • Start Time: Start time
  • End Time: End time
  • Trade Monday: Set as True/False
  • Trade Tuesday: Set as True/False 
  • Trade Wednesday: Set as True/False
  • Trade Thursday: Set as True/False
  • Trade Friday: Set as True/False
  • Trade Saturday: Set as True/Fasle
  • Trade Sunday: Set as True/False
  • Close with Trend Change: Set True/False
  • Use Trend Time Frame: Set True/False
  • Use Entry TIme Frame: Set True/False
  • Close with Loss $: Set protection loss in $$
  • Max Spread in Points: Set spread filter in points
  • Max Slippage in Points:  Set slippage filter in points
  • Use Grid: Set True/False
  • Lot Type: Set Auto/Manual
  • First Lot Size: Set lot size to begin trade
  • Lot Multiplier: Set lot size multiplier
  • Manual Lot Size: Set series of lot sizes seperated by commas
  • Point Step Type: Set as Auto/Manual
  • Point Step: Set point step
  • Point Step Multiplier: Set point step multiplier
  • Manual Point Step: Set series of point steps seperated by commas
  • Take Profit Type: Set as Fixed/Ratio
  • Average TP Points: Set average points to calculate GRID TP
  • Maximum Trades: Set maximum trade allowed per GRID basket
  • Display [Close All] Button: Close All Open Orders on chart
  • Display [Buy] Button: Open Buy Order on chart
  • Display [Sell] Button: Open Sell Order on chart

    TRADING THE GLOBAL FIANCIAL MARKETS IS RISKY AND USERS OF THIS ROBOT MUST UNDERSTAND THE DYNAMICS OF TRADING!

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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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0706731 2025.04.16 10:41 
 

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