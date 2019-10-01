Bober Lannister MT4 - is fully automated trading robot. This robot exists more than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.

The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results.



Why Bober Lannister MT4 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market?

-It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day. (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spreads/rollovers 23:00-24:00)

-Fully automated . Set up and forget.

-1,5 year live results.

-Free live sets for customer.





Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/951062



MT5 version here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42605





Recommended pairs

My favorite are EURCHF, GBPUSD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD and many others. We can also use other pairs by using decent sets.

EA settings:

OrderType - Limit/Market orders.

MagicNumber - orders indentifier.

Lot - type of lot calculation FIxed/Float.

Lot Percent - float lot value.

Fixed lot -fixed lot value.

Range - custom indicator period.

TimeFilter - time range true/fale.

StartHour - 0

Startminute - 0

EndHour- 0

Endminute- 0

MaxDD - all positions will be closed after reaching MaxDD value to prevent losses.

Waithours - waiting hours before opening new trades after reaching MaxDD.

Friday false/true. Keep false to disable trades over weekend.







EA features/advantages :

-Minimum deposit 100$.

-User-friendly settings.

-No martingale or dangerous strategy involved.

-No need to read big user manuals to understand how to use EA.

-Free live sets available for customers.





