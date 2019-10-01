Bober Lannister

5

Bober Lannister MT4 - is fully automated trading robot.  This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance. 
The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results.


Why Bober Lannister MT4 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market?
-It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spreads/rollovers 23:00-24:00)
-Fully automated . Set up and forget.
-1,5 year live results.
-Free live sets for customer.


Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/951062

MT5 version  here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42605


Recommended pairs

My favorite are EURCHF, GBPUSD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD and many others. We can also use other pairs by using decent sets.

       EA settings:

  • OrderType - Limit/Market orders.
  • MagicNumber - orders indentifier. 
  • Lot - type of lot calculation  FIxed/Float.
  • Lot Percent - float lot value.
  • Fixed lot -fixed lot value.
  • Range - custom indicator period.
  • TimeFilter - time range true/fale. 
  • StartHour - 0 
  • Startminute - 0
  • EndHour- 0
  • Endminute- 0
  • MaxDD - all positions will be closed after reaching MaxDD value to prevent losses.
  • Waithours - waiting hours before opening new trades after reaching MaxDD.
  • Friday false/true. Keep false to disable trades over weekend.


EA features/advantages :

-Minimum deposit 100$.
-User-friendly settings.
-No martingale or dangerous strategy involved.
-No need to read big user manuals to understand how to use EA. 
-Free live sets available for customers. 


If you have any questions just send me PM.


Reviews 5
Tristan Kratzsch
644
Tristan Kratzsch 2019.11.29 17:57 
 

I rented Lannister in October and then I slipped about 12% in minus. But could complete the October still with a total of 6% profit, got started at a bad time.

My perseverance has paid off.

In November I am similar to the account of Arnold. If it stays that way, I will think about buying !!!

Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Bober Lannister MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.54 (13)
Experts
Bober Lannister MT5  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
Bober Crypto MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (3)
Experts
Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
Bober Ready
Arnold Bobrinskii
3 (1)
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful and user-friendly trading solution? Look no further than Bober Ready trading robot based on ready made strategies. Using optimized and forward tested strategies , this trading robot is designed to analyze market data and make intelligent trading decisions in real-time. Bober Ready robot is accessible to traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this tool can help you make smarter trades with very simple settings. So why wait? Inv
Bober Lazer
Arnold Bobrinskii
Experts
Bober Lazer MT5 — Breakout System for Crypto & Forex Bober Lazer MT5 trades live on Binance, OKX, and Bybit . It performs best on ETHUSDT , using clean breakout rules tested in real market conditions. Fast entries, stable logic, and no unrealistic backtests. Live account link included below. Rent for 1 year: 500 USD Only 2 copies out of 5 available. How to backtest Bober Lazer >>> Click Live signal and Guide here >>>  Click Key Features Breakout Strategy – Uses precise price ranges to catch r
Epsilon Hogas
1732
Epsilon Hogas 2023.03.23 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arnold Bobrinskii
9852
Reply from developer Arnold Bobrinskii 2023.03.23 07:58
Mt5 and mt4 eas fully same in terms of live performance same logic same live settings . If you remember omicron times so you must be happy now because Ea made more than 1000% growth since that time . Don’t forget how Ea made 88% during one month. Look at live statistics I think no question how ea perfoms
Kuromi
225
Kuromi 2023.03.22 13:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arnold Bobrinskii
9852
Reply from developer Arnold Bobrinskii 2023.03.23 07:59
Mt5 version had small update to fix work of tp. Mt4 one doesn’t need such update because tp works properly.
Sathit Sukhirun
2830
Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ankitkuma J Patel
406
Ankitkuma J Patel 2021.02.16 00:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arnold Bobrinskii
9852
Reply from developer Arnold Bobrinskii 2021.02.16 12:31
Dear Ankitkuma J Patel. You asked me the same question 10 times and I gave u the same answer 10 times. You claims that "nothing works " "no single trade" "Fake EA and give me refund". I asked u to take a look at my live signals to make u sure that EA has been working nearly 2 years . Also I asked u to show me screenshots of your setup but you ignore my answers and still saying Fake EA. I'm sorry but I can't help unless problem will be figured out. Something wrong with your setup.
Regards
Arnold
Tristan Kratzsch
644
Tristan Kratzsch 2019.11.29 17:57 
 

I rented Lannister in October and then I slipped about 12% in minus. But could complete the October still with a total of 6% profit, got started at a bad time.

My perseverance has paid off.

In November I am similar to the account of Arnold. If it stays that way, I will think about buying !!!

