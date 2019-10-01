Bober Lannister
- Experts
- Arnold Bobrinskii
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 June 2023
Bober Lannister MT4 - is fully automated trading robot. This robot exists more than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.
The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results.
Why Bober Lannister MT4 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market?
-It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day. (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spreads/rollovers 23:00-24:00)
-Fully automated . Set up and forget.
-1,5 year live results.
-Free live sets for customer.
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/951062
MT5 version here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42605
Recommended pairs
My favorite are EURCHF, GBPUSD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD and many others. We can also use other pairs by using decent sets.
EA settings:
- OrderType - Limit/Market orders.
- MagicNumber - orders indentifier.
- Lot - type of lot calculation FIxed/Float.
- Lot Percent - float lot value.
- Fixed lot -fixed lot value.
- Range - custom indicator period.
- TimeFilter - time range true/fale.
- StartHour - 0
- Startminute - 0
- EndHour- 0
- Endminute- 0
- MaxDD - all positions will be closed after reaching MaxDD value to prevent losses.
- Waithours - waiting hours before opening new trades after reaching MaxDD.
- Friday false/true. Keep false to disable trades over weekend.
EA features/advantages :
-Minimum deposit 100$.
-User-friendly settings.
-No martingale or dangerous strategy involved.
-No need to read big user manuals to understand how to use EA.
-Free live sets available for customers.
If you have any questions just send me PM.
I rented Lannister in October and then I slipped about 12% in minus. But could complete the October still with a total of 6% profit, got started at a bad time.
My perseverance has paid off.
In November I am similar to the account of Arnold. If it stays that way, I will think about buying !!!