SuperTrend EA MT4

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an economic news filter within a single standalone package.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance trade frequency and precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical conditions. All calculations, including RSI, ATR, ADX, EMA, and SuperTrend, are processed internally to keep your charts clean and optimize terminal performance.

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170745

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.

Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks. Auto GMT Offset Detection: The News Filter automatically detects the broker's GMT offset at runtime when the GMT offset parameter is set to 99, ensuring seamless operation across different brokers.

The News Filter automatically detects the broker's GMT offset at runtime when the GMT offset parameter is set to 99, ensuring seamless operation across different brokers. Parameter Organization: Inputs are grouped under descriptive categories (General, Risk, Filters, Grid) for intuitive setup. The chart info panel layout has been updated with centered typography and clean separators.

Core Signal Engine

Zero Repaint Strategy: Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.

Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting. Breakout Confirmation: Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the SuperTrend line before triggering an entry.

Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the SuperTrend line before triggering an entry. Internal Operations: Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

Single Chart Operation: Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart window.

Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. Custom Symbol Lists: Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, with full compatibility for custom broker prefixes and suffixes.

Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, with full compatibility for custom broker prefixes and suffixes. Max Concurrent Pairs: Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and risk.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.

Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine. Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and alignment modes (Stack Mode or Relaxed Mode).

Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and alignment modes (Stack Mode or Relaxed Mode). RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.

Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones. Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal volatility or low market liquidity.

Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal volatility or low market liquidity. ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify trend velocity before entry.

Evaluates directional index power to verify trend velocity before entry. ATR Minimum Filter: Ensures the market has sufficient movement potential to justify entering a trade.

Ensures the market has sufficient movement potential to justify entering a trade. Time and Day Filter: Restricts trading to specific hours and days of the week for precise session control.

Restricts trading to specific hours and days of the week for precise session control. Spread Protection: Automatically skips position requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

Automated Pauses: Restricts new positions before and after high, medium, or low-impact news events.

Restricts new positions before and after high, medium, or low-impact news events. Currency Filtering: Monitors major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF) based on the symbol's base and quote currencies.

Monitors major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF) based on the symbol's base and quote currencies. Buffer Zones: Features customizable execution pauses for minutes before and after scheduled news events.

Features customizable execution pauses for minutes before and after scheduled news events. GMT Offset Automation: Automatically detects GMT offset at runtime (when set to 99).

Automatically detects GMT offset at runtime (when set to 99). Strategy Tester Compatibility: Bypasses news filtering automatically during backtesting to prevent terminal overhead.

Bypasses news filtering automatically during backtesting to prevent terminal overhead. Dashboard Indicator: Displays upcoming events, impact levels, and a live countdown directly on the chart.

Grid and Position Management

Averaging Levels: Features an optional smart grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.

Features an optional smart grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol. Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid entry intervals are calculated dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.

Grid entry intervals are calculated dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges. Better Price Logic: Averaging positions are only opened at improved prices (buy lower, sell higher).

Averaging positions are only opened at improved prices (buy lower, sell higher). Tiered Lot Multipliers: Allows separate volume lot multipliers for different grid position tiers (e.g., position 2, positions 3-5, positions 6-9).

Allows separate volume lot multipliers for different grid position tiers (e.g., position 2, positions 3-5, positions 6-9). Basket Profit & Loss Management: Closes all positions of a pair when the combined profit or loss reaches target thresholds.

Closes all positions of a pair when the combined profit or loss reaches target thresholds. Grid Deactivation: The averaging system can be disabled completely to support single-trade operations.

Advanced Profit Protection

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically trails the stop-loss along the active SuperTrend line.

Automatically trails the stop-loss along the active SuperTrend line. Trailing Activation Thresholds: Requires a configurable minimum profit before trailing stops are activated.

Requires a configurable minimum profit before trailing stops are activated. Minimum SL Modification Filter: Avoids excessive server modification requests by setting minimum change thresholds.

Avoids excessive server modification requests by setting minimum change thresholds. Hidden Profit Lock: Protects trade profits invisibly without exposing trailing stops to the broker: Activates at a predefined profit distance. Locks a specific profit target. Uses a bar-based release delay to let winning trades run. Supports both ATR and points-based configurations.

Protects trade profits invisibly without exposing trailing stops to the broker:

Risk Management Parameters

Automatic Sizing: Computes volume lot sizes dynamically based on account Balance or Equity using custom risk percentages.

Computes volume lot sizes dynamically based on account Balance or Equity using custom risk percentages. Manual Lot Mode: Support for fixed volume lot sizes.

Support for fixed volume lot sizes. Maximum Volume Cap: Imposes a hard lot limit to control exposure.

Imposes a hard lot limit to control exposure. Account Compatibility: Fully compatible with Standard, Micro, Cent, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts.

Fully compatible with Standard, Micro, Cent, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts. Slippage Control: Restricts execution during highly volatile price periods.

System Requirements and Recommendations

Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts. Low-spread environments are strongly preferred.

ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts. Low-spread environments are strongly preferred. Starting Capital: Minimum 200 to 500 USD for a single pair with conservative risk. Recommended 1,000 USD or more when trading multiple pairs. For Cent/Micro accounts, a starting balance of 50 to 100 USD equivalent is workable.

Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended (1:500 or higher for Cent/Micro accounts).

1:100 or higher is recommended (1:500 or higher for Cent/Micro accounts). Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5. The system can be used on other timeframes (e.g. M15, M30, H1) by adjusting parameter settings.

Default parameters are optimized for M5. The system can be used on other timeframes (e.g. M15, M30, H1) by adjusting parameter settings. Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Any pair with distinct trends and reasonable spread is suitable.

XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Any pair with distinct trends and reasonable spread is suitable. Broker: Any regulated broker supporting MT4, fast execution, and low spreads. Recommended spread limits: under 20 points for Forex, under 40 points for Gold.

Any regulated broker supporting MT4, fast execution, and low spreads. Recommended spread limits: under 20 points for Forex, under 40 points for Gold. Hosting: VPS hosting is highly recommended for stable connection, uninterrupted operation, and reliable execution.

VPS hosting is highly recommended for stable connection, uninterrupted operation, and reliable execution. Grid Management: If grid averaging is active, start with low risk settings (0.5% - 1% per trade) to ensure sufficient margin.

If grid averaging is active, start with low risk settings (0.5% - 1% per trade) to ensure sufficient margin. Testing: Always test the system thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before live deployment.

WebRequest Setup (Critical for News Filter) To enable the automatic Economic News Calendar and Auto GMT Offset updates, you must add the news database URL to your MT4 WebRequest allowed list: URL: nfs.faireconomy.media (add https:// before the address when pasting into MetaTrader settings) Configuration Steps: In MetaTrader 4, navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", click the add button (+), paste the URL above, and click OK.

Risk Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, and financial derivative instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. These markets are highly volatile, and prices can move rapidly against your positions. Past performance, whether from historical backtests, demo accounts, or live trading records, is not a guarantee of future results. The use of automated trading systems does not guarantee profitability and does not eliminate market risk. You can lose some or all of your invested capital. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose. The developer accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred from using this software.

Before deploying the system, it is recommended to:

Test the system thoroughly on a Demo account and in the Strategy Tester.

Begin with low risk parameters (0.5% - 1% per trade) on live accounts.

Review and understand all parameter settings before activation.

Trade through regulated brokers with stable execution and pricing.

Maintain active risk management at all times.

By purchasing or using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved and accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes.

For support or questions regarding configuration, please use the comments section on this page or send a direct private message on the platform.

Thank you for choosing SuperTrend EA v4.05. Trade systematically and with discipline.