The Jack Code Pot robot automatically analyzes the market when it reaches a certain level of price movement speed. An Expert Advisor of a new type Jack Code Pot - works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. This makes the Expert Advisor attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread.





The robot has a built-in system for automatically changing the drawdown level. These parameters are adjusted automatically, depending on the level. Also, for better averaging, the method of averaging over distance and over the indicator signal is used simultaneously. The robot shows itself well when set to the starting balance and when set to small and medium drawdowns, since the full functionality allows a certain shift in the water level into the market.









Indicators and trading settings are included with the robot. The robot in its work applies the Martingale strategy with a multiplier of the averaging distance, which allows averaging much better and moving the Take Profit level towards changing the chart without gaining a large lot (the value at which the order is closed in profit). The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk testing of the bot.









The internal function "Reverse" includes the possibility of opening a special reverse order in a separate strategy in the amount of 1/2 lot of the last order for this strategy. A reversible order is opened in the opposite direction from the main orders and closes when the Take Profit for the strategy is reached or at the next averaging. This function allows you to earn extra money on trend movements.





The MaxSpread parameter plays a key role. It should be noted here that if during optimization and testing you use a spread, for example, 10 pips (or 1 point), then this parameter should be set exactly so that the Expert Advisor cannot enter the market with other spread indicators. As a consequence, there will be a significantly smaller number of entries than during testing (since a really small spread is not often encountered). The existing positions will be quite accurate and match the readings of the tester as much as possible. This is the main difference between the tester's indicators and the real operating mode (it is advisable to use an account with a floating spread).





The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency.





If the account has a commission, then it is necessary to set the Commission parameter so that it will be taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by recalculating the commission in pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.





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