Milch Cow Extra

EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy.

It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level

Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again.

We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD

Experts interface allows user to directly trading open order and manual close.

You can also close all open positions with one click, Stop the expert's work and restart

Currency: EA works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD

Operating Time-frame: EA works on any Time frame, All period

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage: Min Leverage: 1:100, Deposit: 65000 USD - lot 0.1, 6500 USD - lot 0.01, 650 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or Equivalent amount

Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points

No Specific brokerage but it's highly recommended to open account with ECN broker

More information available upon request on the comments Tab





Parameters

Autochoselot - Apply enable / disable auto chose lot;

Lots – Set the size of the fixed lot

StepPoint - Step between hedge in points;

IncreasStep - It means increasing the distance between the orders;

SaveAcount - Save balance to trading;

Start_Hour - Time to start trading;

End_Hour - Time to stop trading;

Autoclosedaily - Apply enable / disable auto close order daily;

Magic – Magic number