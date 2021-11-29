Milch Cow Extra

EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy.

It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level

Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again.

We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD

Experts interface allows user to directly trading open order and manual close.

You can also close all open positions with one click, Stop the expert's work and restart

  • Currency: EA works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD
  • Operating Time-frame: EA works on any Time frame, All period
  • Minimum recommended amount and Leverage: Min Leverage: 1:100, Deposit: 65000 USD - lot 0.1, 6500 USD - lot 0.01, 650 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or Equivalent amount
  • Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points

No Specific brokerage but it's highly recommended to open account with ECN broker

More information available upon request on the comments Tab


Parameters

  • Autochoselot - Apply enable / disable auto chose lot;
  • Lots – Set the size of the fixed lot
  • StepPoint - Step between hedge in points;
  • IncreasStep - It means increasing the distance between the orders;
  • SaveAcount - Save balance to trading;
  • Start_Hour - Time to start trading;
  • End_Hour - Time to stop trading;
  • Autoclosedaily - Apply enable / disable auto close order daily;
  • Magic – Magic number
  • Click s or S - Directly trading open Sell order and manual close
  • Click b or B - Directly trading open Buy order and manual close;
  • Click Trade ON - Apply enable / disable EA;
  • Click Sell Only - Allow Sell orders only;
  • Click Buy Only - Allow buy orders only;
  • Click Close All Sell - Close all Sell orders;
  • Click Close All Buy - Close all Buy orders;
  • Click Close All Trade - Close all orders;
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This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
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Full Dashboard EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for down The values of the main indicators and the cor
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Milch Cow News  EA  "is a  a tool designed to let you trade the time of the news This tool enables you to select the currencies you want to trade on or disable at the time of the news from 28 currency pairs available in one chart by clicking on the currency circle (green: enable - red: disable) The expert displays the economic calendar from the FxStreet.com  website  You can enable or disable trading on high impact, medium, low, anonymous, speech and report events by filtering by clicking on th
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Experts
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