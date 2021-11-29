Milch Cow Extra
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 November 2021
- Activations: 5
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy.
It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level
Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again.
We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD
Experts interface allows user to directly trading open order and manual close.
You can also close all open positions with one click, Stop the expert's work and restart
- Currency: EA works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD
- Operating Time-frame: EA works on any Time frame, All period
- Minimum recommended amount and Leverage: Min Leverage: 1:100, Deposit: 65000 USD - lot 0.1, 6500 USD - lot 0.01, 650 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or Equivalent amount
- Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points
No Specific brokerage but it's highly recommended to open account with ECN broker
More information available upon request on the comments Tab
Parameters
- Autochoselot - Apply enable / disable auto chose lot;
- Lots – Set the size of the fixed lot
- StepPoint - Step between hedge in points;
- IncreasStep - It means increasing the distance between the orders;
- SaveAcount - Save balance to trading;
- Start_Hour - Time to start trading;
- End_Hour - Time to stop trading;
- Autoclosedaily - Apply enable / disable auto close order daily;
- Magic – Magic number
- Click s or S - Directly trading open Sell order and manual close
- Click b or B - Directly trading open Buy order and manual close;
- Click Trade ON - Apply enable / disable EA;
- Click Sell Only - Allow Sell orders only;
- Click Buy Only - Allow buy orders only;
- Click Close All Sell - Close all Sell orders;
- Click Close All Buy - Close all Buy orders;
- Click Close All Trade - Close all orders;