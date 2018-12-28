LeopardAdaptive
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction.
The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader.
Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit.
Recommended: EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to orders;
- Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot;
- If Risk = 0, lot will be - If Risk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Maximum lot limit;
- Take profit - take profit;
- Stop loss - Stop Loss;
- Profit in points - close orders with profit in points;
- Take profit % - close orders with profit as a percentage;
- Trailing Stop - start trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
- Max Trades at the same time - Maximum number of orders;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish orders.