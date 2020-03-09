EAalgotrading

This trading bot is based on the Supply and Demand strategy, which is one of the most popular strategies in technical analysis for financial markets like Forex, used to identify key areas of support and resistance. Here are the fundamental principles and how the bot works:  "It works excellently on Nat Gas with a 30-minute timeframe and a minimum capital of 1,600 euros.

Fundamental Principles of the Supply and Demand Strategy:

  1. Demand Zones: These are areas on price charts where the demand for an asset (like a currency pair) exceeds supply, causing prices to rise. On a chart, these zones are typically found near recent lows.

  2. Supply Zones: These are areas where the supply of an asset exceeds demand, causing prices to fall. On a chart, these zones are typically found near recent highs.

  3. Zone Recognition: The bot analyzes past prices for a specified number of bars (defined by the LookBackBars parameter) to identify the lowest and highest price levels, representing the demand and supply zones, respectively.

How the Bot Works:

  • Zone Identification: The bot calculates the minimum ( minLow ) and maximum ( maxHigh ) prices over a defined period ( LookBackBars ) to determine the demand and supply zones.
  • Zone Visualization: These zones are visualized on the chart using rectangles, with green representing the demand zone and red representing the supply zone.
  • Order Placement:
    • If the current price ( Bid ) is within the demand zone (i.e., the price is less than or equal to minLow ), the bot opens a buy order ( OP_BUY ).
    • If the current price ( Ask ) is within the supply zone (i.e., the price is greater than or equal to maxHigh ), the bot opens a sell order ( OP_SELL ).
  • Risk Management: The bot applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, defined by the user, to manage the risk of the trades.

This strategy is based on the idea that prices tend to bounce when they reach significant areas of demand or supply, allowing the trader to take a position in anticipation of a market reversal or bounce.

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Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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EA algostat
Francesco Lippo
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Here is the English translation of the detailed description of the Expert Advisor (EA): --- This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to perform automated trading operations based on a series of technical criteria on a 1-hour chart for the USDCHF symbol. Here is a detailed description of its functionality: ### 1. **Lot Size and Maximum Number of Entries**    - **LotSize**: The initial lot size for each trade is set to 0.1.    - **Max_Entries**: The EA can open up to 4 trades simultaneously. For e
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