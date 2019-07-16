AreaFiftyOne

Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function.

When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. 

If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you can use HandleUserPositions - Function.

For positions, that area going "lost"(moves in the wrong direction) you can use HandleLostPositions - Function.

The full list of parameters and description you can find  in my blog

For using the EA we recommend to use an ICMarkets True ECN account.

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    22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
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    Mars Safin
    Experts
    Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
    Tiger Security
    Yang Wu
    Experts
    ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
    CeleritasForex
    Sergei Kravchenko
    Experts
    Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
    PipSense CBS
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is de
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    Valeri Balachnin
    4.2 (10)
    Experts
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    Utilities
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    Experts
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    Valeri Balachnin
    Experts
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