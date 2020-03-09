MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader

Test it on any demo account first, before using it on any real live account. Bear in mind, this FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is highly-sensitive and dependent on the broker's slippage. Trading to achieve any profit or loss is the job of the trader who sets up the trade positions.





STRATEGIES



The Strategies are shown in the IMAGES SCREENSHOTS provided. Any experienced trader and money manager will comprehend the strategies easily. TO INCREASE HEDGING LOT INCREMENT, the trader MUST turn off the automated trading button/icon to adjust the necessary modification to the properties of the Expert in the Chosen Chart and turn the auto-trading button/icon back on before REALIZING the profitable position(s) for the Hedging Lot Increment.





US$1M trading account achieved 3.94% Profit Gain/ROI in less than 12 HOURS of trading on 28 April 2021. MyFxBook screenshots & account history are shown in SCREENSHOTS.