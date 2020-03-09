MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader

The MelBar™ HedgeScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader


MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION


FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT!


TRY OUT THE DEMO!


The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version.


89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59

Average Trade Length 1h 22m.


The MelBar™ HedgeScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positions. Peculiar Use In Corporate Finance and Financial Management.  Only Minimum 1 Lot Trade-Size Version Available Here!


This FinTech RoboTrader EA works on all Time-Frames and any currency pair.


This Expert Advisor amplifies the correlation of hands-on hedging and scalping system.  The FinTech RoboTrader places and manages two market opposite orders in the same currency pair.  It runs perfectly well on pairs with tight spreads and low-commission ECN broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip).


Minimum initial deposit or balance : US$1,000.

Minimum Trade Lot Fixed : 1 Lot

Hedging Lot Increment : 1.5 Lot

Maximum Lotsize : 100 Lots

If 2.5 Lots is the Chosen Tradesize, then the Hedging Lot Increment is 4 Lots.

The above depends on the trader's Leverage and Initial Balance/Deposit.

 

Recommended Brokers :

https://www.forextime.com/?partner_id=4941141

https://www.axi.com/int/live-account?promocode=871910

www.acy.com/en/open-live-account?affiliate=LTD57408


Product Rental-Hirers who deposit/invest the minimum of US$1,000 and trade a minimum of 5 LOTS PER MONTH with the Recommended Securities Brokerages using the above links provided, will receive personalized and niche coaching from The Software Suite's professionally certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst and Investment Global Money Manager, Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) by email, Telegram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Webinars and Video Meetings, Google Hangouts, Skype, dedicated fax etc. 



Pairs and Time Frame

  • Pair: GBPUSD, GBPNZD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD etc.
  • Time frame: M1 to D1
  • Default settings work well on the GBPUSD, GBPNZD, EURUSD, USDJPY etc.

Information

Test it on any demo account first, before using it on any real live account. Bear in mind, this FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is highly-sensitive and dependent on the broker's slippage.  Trading to achieve any profit or loss is the job of the trader who sets up the trade positions.


STRATEGIES

The Strategies are shown in the IMAGES SCREENSHOTS provided.  Any experienced trader and money manager will comprehend the strategies easily.  TO INCREASE HEDGING LOT INCREMENT, the trader MUST turn off the automated trading button/icon to adjust the necessary modification to the properties of the Expert in the Chosen Chart and turn the auto-trading button/icon back on before REALIZING the profitable position(s) for the Hedging Lot Increment. 


US$1M trading account achieved 3.94% Profit Gain/ROI in less than 12 HOURS of trading on 28 April 2021.  MyFxBook screenshots & account history are shown in SCREENSHOTS. 


https://directory.corporatefinance.org/profile/b8814b14a4c98fe52cefe0448586083b4098a796


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MelBar™ HEDGESCALPER™.ex4

COPYRIGHT © 2021  THE SOFTWARE SUITE™ & A.J. Hakimi LLB(Hons) [Wolverhampton],  CLP(Hons),  CMSA [CFI Vancouver].  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

https://thesoftwaresuite.online


UNIT 34351, P.O. BOX 6945, LONDON, W1A 6US, BRITAIN.
 
15 KENDALL STREET, C/O H55041, CLYDE, NEW SOUTH WALES 2142, AUSTRALIA.
 
SUITE #55507, 6650A NE MT. ST. HELENS AVE., PORTLAND, OREGON 97250, USA.
 
BUKIT JALIL, 57000 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA.
 

FAX : +1-503-461-0251



Show Your Appreciation & Further Support For Our Noble Efforts through Crypto-Funding :

BitCoin  : 1NHyCimd4hBeWVTAB156hVCuQaGrpuF7qx

Ethereum  : 0x2CCf0603345c02e9b7EAFA78F423B138cf70D24c

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//| Developed by : Hakimi Abdul Jabar & The Software Suite

//| the.software.suite@protonmail.com

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// Created with : MelBar Expert Advisor FinTech MetaStudio


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This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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