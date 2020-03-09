MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.8
- Activations: 5
The MelBar™ HedgeScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader
MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION
FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT!
TRY OUT THE DEMO!
The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version.
Average Trade Length 1h 22m.
This FinTech RoboTrader EA works on all Time-Frames and any currency pair.
This Expert Advisor amplifies the correlation of hands-on hedging and scalping system. The FinTech RoboTrader places and manages two market opposite orders in the same currency pair. It runs perfectly well on pairs with tight spreads and low-commission ECN broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip).
Minimum initial deposit or balance : US$1,000.
Minimum Trade Lot Fixed : 1 Lot
Hedging Lot Increment : 1.5 Lot
Maximum Lotsize : 100 Lots
If 2.5 Lots is the Chosen Tradesize, then the Hedging Lot Increment is 4 Lots.
The above depends on the trader's Leverage and Initial Balance/Deposit.
Recommended Brokers :
https://www.forextime.com/?partner_id=4941141
https://www.axi.com/int/live-account?promocode=871910
www.acy.com/en/open-live-account?affiliate=LTD57408
Product Rental-Hirers who deposit/invest the minimum of US$1,000 and trade a minimum of 5 LOTS PER MONTH with the Recommended Securities Brokerages using the above links provided, will receive personalized and niche coaching from The Software Suite's professionally certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst and Investment Global Money Manager, Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) by email, Telegram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Webinars and Video Meetings, Google Hangouts, Skype, dedicated fax etc.
Pairs and Time Frame
- Pair: GBPUSD, GBPNZD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD etc.
- Time frame: M1 to D1
- Default settings work well on the GBPUSD, GBPNZD, EURUSD, USDJPY etc.
Information
Test it on any demo account first, before using it on any real live account. Bear in mind, this FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is highly-sensitive and dependent on the broker's slippage. Trading to achieve any profit or loss is the job of the trader who sets up the trade positions.
STRATEGIES
The Strategies are shown in the IMAGES SCREENSHOTS provided. Any experienced trader and money manager will comprehend the strategies easily. TO INCREASE HEDGING LOT INCREMENT, the trader MUST turn off the automated trading button/icon to adjust the necessary modification to the properties of the Expert in the Chosen Chart and turn the auto-trading button/icon back on before REALIZING the profitable position(s) for the Hedging Lot Increment.
US$1M trading account achieved 3.94% Profit Gain/ROI in less than 12 HOURS of trading on 28 April 2021. MyFxBook screenshots & account history are shown in SCREENSHOTS.
https://directory.corporatefinance.org/profile/b8814b14a4c98fe52cefe0448586083b4098a796
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MelBar™ HEDGESCALPER™.ex4
COPYRIGHT © 2021 THE SOFTWARE SUITE™ & A.J. Hakimi LLB(Hons) [Wolverhampton], CLP(Hons), CMSA [CFI Vancouver]. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
https://thesoftwaresuite.online
FAX : +1-503-461-0251
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//| Developed by : Hakimi Abdul Jabar & The Software Suite
//| the.software.suite@protonmail.com
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// Created with : MelBar Expert Advisor FinTech MetaStudio