Smart Prospector Expert

GbpUsd Engineered! The Smart Prospector E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find.

Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets.

For Best Performances, set:

'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'.

'Max_Factor' = 1.

Happy Trading!



This Expert Advisor has Three Trading Strategies:

  • TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE - Intra Day / Short Term Trading Strategy.
  • TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO - Mid Term / Long Term Trading Strategy.
  • TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER - High Impact News Trading Strategy With 25 Years NFP History Trading in GBPUSD, EURUSD & AUDUSD.


NOTE: Default Settings Already Optimized For GBPUSD. Other symbols require optimization. Much and careful work has been done to package this E.A. all together. Having tested it with over 25 Years super performance and also deploying it for live trading, we are optimistic that 'The Smart Prospector' will continue to outperform itself in any given market condition.


E.A. Settings Description

There should be no desperate needs to optimize these settings below, they have been sufficiently preset with the relevant Fibonacci values.

  • FiBo_Reversals_Monthly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the monthly time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Weekly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the weekly time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Daily - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the daily time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Depth - Indicator buy / sell depth level.
  • FiBo_Reversals Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Tf - Time Frame used for entry calculations.


TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE

  • Smart_IntraDay_Trading - Set As True
  • Smart_IntraDay_Period - Randomly chosen Fibonacci number to determine a period of stable trading high/low range.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Shift - period shift in bars counted backwards.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Ratio - A ratio of relative to the trading high/low range.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Peak_Range - Maximum trading high/low range to work with.
  • Smart_IntraDay_UK_Open_Hour - UK Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_US_Open_Hour -  US Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Asian_Open_Hour -  Asian Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Search_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Pivots_Exp_Hours -  Maximum life span of another category of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Trader_Tf - Time frame used for trading strategy one price calculation.
  • Set_Smart_IntraDay_Stop_Loss - As much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.


TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO

  • Smart_Universal_Trading - Set as True.
  • Smart_Universal_Open_Hours - Trading prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_Universal_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.
  • Smart_Uni_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration.
  • Smart_Gov_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration.
  • Set_Smart_Uni_Trading_Loss - Indeed much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.


TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER

Below Is The News Trading Entry strategy. Use only for high priority news releases.


Smart_News_Parameters

  • Smart_Pre_News - Turn true to trade high impact news with buy/sell stop orders.

The idea here is to trade prime news such as the NFP, CPI, PPI, Retails Sales, Interest Rates etc by placing pending orders minutes before the news release time. It is expected of such high impact news releases to break out in either directions. However, from historiical test results; it has been observed that the most reliable and succesful News Trades are those that agree with the current VWAP trend. Now telling the trend is not an easy task but 'The Smart Prospector E.A.' does it so easily and here, there's really nothing to fear as long as appropriate Lot Sizes are in use.

  • NFP_News_Trading - Auto prospects for the first friday of each month and opens appropriate trades.

  • Smart_News_Day - Select the expected date of other high impact news release.

  • Smart_News_Hour_MT4_Chart - Select the MT4 news release hour as picked from the MT4 chart.

  • Smart_News_Minutes - Enter the specific news release minutes.

  • Smart_Placement_Minutes - Select the time the E.A will place the pending orders before the 'Smart_News_Minutes'. Note: this value must be less than the ' Smart_News_Minutes'. It is advised that the pending orders be placed within 5 or 10 minutes before the actual news release minutes.

  • Smart_Expiration_Minutes - Select the time duration in minutes for which the placed pending orders must expire.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Max_Peak_Range - As we want to trade news break outs, we are to look out for a timing wherein there has been a pre-calm market condition - ie - price fluctuations (highs and lows) so far for the chosen peak range hours before the news release does not exceed chosen pip range - (say 35 pips in four digit charts and 350 pips in a five digit chart). Outside of this range, no pending orders will be set.

  • Smart_News_Peak_Range_Hours - Select the duration wherein to search for highs and lows (in hours) prior to the news release hour.

  • Smart_News_Peak_Range_Period - With some volatile pairs and minutes before news releases, the preset pending order may have already been triggered. This setting accurately trims out such occurrences and so EA will not place any pending order in such direction before the news release minutes - hence greatly taming such risks.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Ratio - A ratio of the prior 'high-low' range relevant to place the pending orders.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Entry_TF - Market entry timing interval.


TRADE_MANAGEMENT______

  • Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter fixed trading lot size or set at '0' to use percent variable lot sizes.
  • Lot_Percent - Set percentage lot size based on account balance. (Please use cautiously).
  • Max_Orders - Set as appropriate the maximum number of prospected pending orders for each trade to be opened.
  • Max_Daily_DD_Percent - Closes all opened trades on account if account draw down rises above preset levels.
  • Friday_Night_Closures - Closes all opened trades on Friday night just before the trading week closes.
  • Close_All_Trades_Now - If chosen, every opened trade in the account are automatically been closed.
  • Entry_TF - Time frame used by EA. to place trades in in the MT4 terminal. 
  • Chart_Identity_Number - Varying this number means different settings of optimized values of same currency / symbol can be used independently in same account.


Please Note This E.A. Is Already optimized for GBPUSD alone. Other Symbols will require additional optimization.


Enjoy Your Trading.
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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