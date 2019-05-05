One Punch GBPUSD
- Experts
- Didit Haryadi Saputra
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 13 December 2023
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.
The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry.
This EA can make you a nice profit.
Works on GBPUSD on M30
Features:
- Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements.
- Consistent Profit EA
- The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.
PRICE WILL INCREASE..
BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!
One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum balance : 1000
- Lot: 0.01
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