MarketAura EA

MarketAura EA – AI Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor for MT4

Gold Trading Robot | XAUUSD Breakout EA | Smart Pending Orders | Risk-Controlled Forex Robot | Automated Trading System

Overview

MarketAura EA is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs.
The system focuses on detecting real market momentum and breakout movements, allowing trades to be executed only when strong price pressure confirms a valid opportunity.

The EA uses dynamic Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders combined with intelligent trailing logic to follow institutional-style momentum. This helps avoid random entries during sideways market conditions and reduces exposure to market noise.

MarketAura EA is built for traders who prefer structured algorithmic trading with controlled risk, instead of aggressive martingale or uncontrolled grid strategies.

Core Trading Strategy

MarketAura EA uses a momentum breakout trading model designed to capture strong market moves with precision.

Main strategy components:

• Detects high-probability market strength zones
• Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders near breakout levels
• Trailing pending order system follows price momentum
• Trades are triggered only after confirmed breakout movement
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit assignment
• Integrated trailing stop and break-even management

This structure allows the EA to capture clean momentum moves while filtering weak signals.

Professional Risk & Money Management

MarketAura EA integrates a comprehensive risk-management system designed for stable and controlled automated trading.

Key features include:

• Fixed lot size option
• Automatic risk-based lot calculation (% risk per trade)
• Daily profit target and stop-trading protection
• Spread filter to avoid unstable trading conditions
• Trading session time filter
• Anti-overtrading protection (candle and order limits)
• Combined basket trailing stop system
• Break-even protection for open trades

These features help maintain capital protection and disciplined trading behavior.

Advanced Trading Features

MarketAura EA includes multiple professional tools designed for efficient automated trading.

Features include:

• Momentum breakout entries for high-probability trades
• Dynamic trailing pending order system
• Optional martingale and grid recovery module (disabled by default)
• Compatible with ECN and RAW spread brokers
• Automatic pending order expiration and deletion
• Real-time trading information dashboard
• Custom magic number and order comment support
• Full parameter customization for optimization and strategy tuning

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal performance, the following configuration is recommended:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Risk: 0.5% – 2% per trade (conservative mode recommended)
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread account
Optimal Spread: 7–10 points or lower
VPS: Recommended for stable execution

Default settings are configured for low-risk operation with martingale and grid disabled.

Why MarketAura EA Stands Out

MarketAura EA focuses on structured breakout trading with controlled risk management.

Key advantages:

• Momentum-based professional trade execution
• Pending order breakout logic
• No random entries during low-volatility markets
• Suitable for scalping and breakout trading strategies
• Configurable risk settings for different trading styles
• Prop-firm friendly configuration options available

Suitable For

MarketAura EA is designed for traders who:

• Trade Gold (XAUUSD) using automated strategies
• Prefer momentum breakout trading systems
• Avoid aggressive martingale and grid trading systems
• Use risk-controlled or prop-firm style accounts
• Want a structured and disciplined algorithmic trading system

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and XAUUSD involves significant financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and apply proper risk management.


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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Yang Wu
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Fabio De Gaetano
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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