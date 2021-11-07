TMACD Gold Miner

TMACD Gold Miner is the automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It analysis on simply algorithms with standard trading indicators (MACD). Expert good results on XAUUSD in 2010-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.

  • Info:
    • Working symbol XAUUSD
    • Working Timeframe: M15
    • Min deposit: $1000
    • Min leverage 1:200

  • Features:

    • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
    • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
    • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
    • Easy to install

Remark: Mode_B recommended for trade


