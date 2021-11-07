TMACD Gold Miner
- Experts
- Nutthaphong Theerathuvanont
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 November 2021
- Activations: 5
TMACD Gold Miner is the automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It analysis on simply algorithms with standard trading indicators (MACD). Expert good results on XAUUSD in 2010-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.
- Info:
- Working symbol XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: M15
- Min deposit: $1000
- Min leverage 1:200
-
Features:
- No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Remark: Mode_B recommended for trade