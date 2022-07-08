MultiBrain 10

Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as Multibrain. This innovative robot harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and price patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame.

It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs.

Key Features:

Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and price patterns.

Customizable trading hours.

Potential to trade with various currencies by disabling the multicurrency option and attaching it to a chart, although it's not specifically designed for this function.

Suitable for all timeframes with an optimal focus on M1.

Intuitive and customizable settings.

Tested on standard accounts with an initial capital of $10,000 and initial positions of 0.01 lots.

Risks and Support:

Our strategy has undergone rigorous testing in both backtesting and real accounts to deliver the best performance. However, be aware that minor adjustments to the settings can significantly impact trading. Make sure to understand the associated risks and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

We are here to provide support in setting up and address any questions you may have. Wishing you great success in your trading endeavors!







