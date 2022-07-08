MultiBrain 10

5

Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as Multibrain. This innovative robot harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and price patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame.

It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs.

Key Features:

  • Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and price patterns.
  • Customizable trading hours.
  • Potential to trade with various currencies by disabling the multicurrency option and attaching it to a chart, although it's not specifically designed for this function.
  • Suitable for all timeframes with an optimal focus on M1.
  • Intuitive and customizable settings.
  • Tested on standard accounts with an initial capital of $10,000 and initial positions of 0.01 lots.

Risks and Support:

Our strategy has undergone rigorous testing in both backtesting and real accounts to deliver the best performance. However, be aware that minor adjustments to the settings can significantly impact trading. Make sure to understand the associated risks and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

We are here to provide support in setting up and address any questions you may have. Wishing you great success in your trading endeavors!



Reviews 7
Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine
186
Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine 2023.11.10 17:45 
 

Robot plus sécuriser que B4N1 du même auteur, les prises de position sont plus précise, moins de Drawdown environ 5% a 10% du capital en moyenne après 1 mois d'utilisation sur compte réel. Toujours la même stratégie, du grid mais plus de gain sans ce soucier de ce que fait le robot car il gère formidablement bien les news. Mise a jour régulière du robot et réponse rapide de l'auteur en cas de soucie. Bref au top merci pour le robot :)

claus oehl
260
claus oehl 2023.03.03 09:37 
 

Ich verwende die EA erst seit 3 Wochen mit Echtgeld und Demokonten und die Ergebnisse sind alle sehr positiv, ich bin zufrieden. Hoffentlich bleibt das so :-).

Bifrost
786
Bifrost 2023.02.21 10:43 
 

Very good EA. Less drawdown and high profit.

B4N1 New Wave
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
4.56 (50)
Experts
Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as New Wave. This innovative trading tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and MACD patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame. It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs. Key Features: Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and MACD patterns. Customizable
FREE
StdDevBot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Introducing StdDevBot: Your Intelligent Trading Companion for MetaTrader 4 StdDevBot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that harnesses the power of machine learning, neural networks, and a strategy grounded in Standard Deviation analysis to enhance your trading experience. Evaluating this strategy is essential, both in the strategy tester and on a demo account, to assess its performance and fine-tune settings to match your trading objectives. Key Attributes: Strategy rooted in machine learning, n
RSIRobot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Explore RSIRobot: Your Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 This sophisticated robot leverages advanced machine learning algorithms, specifically employing Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators instead of traditional Japanese candlestick patterns. This innovation provides precise forecasts of market movements tailored to your chosen time frame. To ensure optimal performance, it is imperative to thoroughly test this strategy in both the strategy tester and on a demo account. This analysis
VolumeBot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Introducing VolumeBot: Your Revolutionary Trading Ally for MetaTrader 4 VolumeBot represents the next evolution in automated trading technology, utilizing cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and neural networks combined with a unique volume-based strategy to revolutionize your trading journey. Understanding the intricacies of this strategy is paramount, necessitating thorough testing in both the strategy tester and on demo accounts to gauge its efficacy and fine-tune parameters to align wit
Reply to review