TradeStatistics
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph.
There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian.
Settings
- Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart;
- To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic);
- Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the chart;
- Calculation of the percentage of profit relative to: - Calculation of the percentage of profit in relation to;
- Current balance sheet - Current balance sheet;
- Balance at the beginning of the day -Balance at the beginning of the day;
- * of the week - Balance at the beginning of the week;
- * of the month - Balance at the beginning of the month;
- * of the quarter - Balance at the beginning of the quarter;
- * of the year - Balance at the beginning of the year;
- Text Offset Vertical - Text Offset Vertical;
- Vertical shift of text - Vertical text shift;
- The X coordinate of the first column - X coordinate of the first column;
- * of the second column -The X coordinate of the second column;
- * of the third column - X-coordinate of the third column;
- * of the fourth column - X coordinate of the fourth column;
- * of the fifth column - X coordinate of the fifth column;
- Text color - Text color;
- Color of profit - Text color in case of a profit;
- Color loss - Text color in case of loss;
- Text font - Text font;
- Font size - Font size.