Full Force Wall Street Killer

Full Force WSK is a multicurrency EA that is optimized to trade on specific Gaps on market open using intelligent algorithm looking for daily volume and gaps pattern variation optimized for the last years for 14 forex pairs.
 
Trading Strategy:
FullForce WSK is fully optimized for the following pairs:
Majors: EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / USDJPY
Minors: AUDCHF / CADCHF / CADJPY / CHFJPY / EURCHF / EURGBP / EURJPY / GBPAUD / GBPCHF / GBPJPY
 
We really do not recommend any other pair because our team spent so many time in those 14. You will see that the strategy works really good for almost any tradable pair including exotics ones, but as I said we do NOT recommend.
 
FullForce has 5 risk control from Super Low Risk (1) to Super High Risk (5) but even in risk 5 the drawdown was low as 2% 
All tests was made with risk = 5 and modeling quality = 99.9%
 
The Expert was prepared to allow you to trade in all 14 pairs at same time with little DD so that is what we recommend you to do is to trade in at least 5 at together but ideally all of then.
 
All orders are opened in first 60 min after market open. Unfortunately most forex brokers has high spread in the first hour so we recommend an ECN Broker like Alpari PRO ECN or the best option ICMarkets True ECN (We had amazing experience in that account)
 
Important info:
* WORKS ONLY FOR DAILY CHART.
* FOR BEST RESULTS PLEASE USE DEFAULT SETTINGS.
* SET MAXIMUM SPREAD BETWEEN 20 AND 35 TO BEST RESULTS.
* MINIMUM GAP SIZE 5 PIPS. ANY VALUE LOW THEN 5 IS A WASTE OF TIME.
* MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $1000 USD.
 
 
Test Results:
Having initial deposit of $2500 USD and using Dynamic Lots, FullForce have earned more than 70K usd in the period of 2018 with an maximum drawdown of 1.9% 
That result is considering that you were trading in all 14 pairs at the same time.
 


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5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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