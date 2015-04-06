Full Force Wall Street Killer

Full Force WSK is a multicurrency EA that is optimized to trade on specific Gaps on market open using intelligent algorithm looking for daily volume and gaps pattern variation optimized for the last years for 14 forex pairs.



Trading Strategy:

FullForce WSK is fully optimized for the following pairs:

Majors: EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / USDJPY

Minors: AUDCHF / CADCHF / CADJPY / CHFJPY / EURCHF / EURGBP / EURJPY / GBPAUD / GBPCHF / GBPJPY



We really do not recommend any other pair because our team spent so many time in those 14. You will see that the strategy works really good for almost any tradable pair including exotics ones, but as I said we do NOT recommend.



FullForce has 5 risk control from Super Low Risk (1) to Super High Risk (5) but even in risk 5 the drawdown was low as 2%

All tests was made with risk = 5 and modeling quality = 99.9%



The Expert was prepared to allow you to trade in all 14 pairs at same time with little DD so that is what we recommend you to do is to trade in at least 5 at together but ideally all of then.



All orders are opened in first 60 min after market open. Unfortunately most forex brokers has high spread in the first hour so we recommend an ECN Broker like Alpari PRO ECN or the best option ICMarkets True ECN (We had amazing experience in that account)



Important info:

* WORKS ONLY FOR DAILY CHART.

* FOR BEST RESULTS PLEASE USE DEFAULT SETTINGS.

* SET MAXIMUM SPREAD BETWEEN 20 AND 35 TO BEST RESULTS.

* MINIMUM GAP SIZE 5 PIPS. ANY VALUE LOW THEN 5 IS A WASTE OF TIME.

* MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $1000 USD.





Test Results:

Having initial deposit of $2500 USD and using Dynamic Lots, FullForce have earned more than 70K usd in the period of 2018 with an maximum drawdown of 1.9%

That result is considering that you were trading in all 14 pairs at the same time.







