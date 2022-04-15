EA MagicVee

This trading expert advisors trades best on XAUUSD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts.

Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss.

Its consistent perfomance curves proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the markets. Advising to be used as it is to reduce risk and for healthy trading.

This expert does not use a stop loss & by so doesn't reduce trading accounts by fractions.





(Forward testing done on ICMarketsSC mt4).





