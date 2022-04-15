EA MagicVee

This trading expert advisors trades best on XAUUSD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts.

Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss.

Its consistent perfomance curves proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the markets. Advising to be used as it is to reduce risk  and for healthy trading.

This expert does not use a stop loss & by so doesn't reduce trading accounts by fractions.


 (Forward testing done on ICMarketsSC mt4).


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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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