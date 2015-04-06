Bucephalus EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
The grid EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and the Relative Strength Index. It is recommended to use a broker with 5 characters. It is obligatory to use a VPS or
terminal operating around the clock. To protect the account from trading when the spread is widening, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread".
Recommended parameters
Currency pair: AUD / CAD;
Timeframe: M15;
Minimum deposit: $ 500;
External variables
- Lots - fixed lot volume;
- LotSizePlus - the volume of the next lot increase;
- MoneyManagement - the volume of a dynamic lot, which depends on the size of the deposit and the level of risk set by the trader;
- Risk - the level of acceptable risk;
- TimeToStart - EA start time;
- TimeToFinish - EA end time;
- Magic - unique order number;
- Step - the minimum difference in order prices in the grid;
- TakeProfit - take profit;
- Slippage - slippage;
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread;
- Reriod_Bollinger_Bands - Bollinger Bands period
- Period_RSI - RSI period