Bucephalus EA

The grid EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and the Relative Strength Index. It is recommended to use a broker with 5 characters. It is obligatory to use a VPS or

terminal operating around the clock. To protect the account from trading when the spread is widening, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread".

Recommended parameters

Currency pair: AUD / CAD;

Timeframe: M15;

Minimum deposit: $ 500;

External variables

  • Lots - fixed lot volume;
  • LotSizePlus - the volume of the next lot increase;
  • MoneyManagement - the volume of a dynamic lot, which depends on the size of the deposit and the level of risk set by the trader;
  • Risk - the level of acceptable risk;
  • TimeToStart - EA start time;
  • TimeToFinish - EA end time;
  • Magic - unique order number;
  • Step - the minimum difference in order prices in the grid;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • Slippage - slippage;
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Reriod_Bollinger_Bands - Bollinger Bands period
  • Period_RSI - RSI period


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
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The information panel shows market information about the selected symbol, which is hidden from the eyes of the trader. You can change the color of the panel panel, the color of the text on the panel. It can be moved around the screen. Available in two languages ​​(Russian and English). Data: Symbol - symbol names; Point - Point size in quote currency; Spread - Spread in pips; Stop Level - The minimum acceptable stop loss / take profit level in pips; Lot Size - The contract size in the base curre
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Kingmaker MT4
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Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD) Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk. Trading signals: FP Markets Main Features: Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly. Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves. Risk Management – automatically cal
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Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD) Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk. Trading signals: FP Markets Main Features: Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly. Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves. Risk Management – automatically cal
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