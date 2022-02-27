Supply Demand ZoneX

Supply Demand Zones

indicator for possible BUY / Sell Zones based on smart volumes indicator

two levels of buy/Sell Zones : Main BUY/SELL area

SUPPLY area in Red

DEMAND area in Green

your strategy is to follow generated Arrows :

1- you can Buy when price is Closed above a green BUY area and above high of previous candle

2- you can Sell when price is Closed below a red SELL area and below low of previous candle

Also, a separate indicator window for SMART CANDLES used to detect the Big Supply Demand Areas

Always Supply Demand areas corresponds to large smart candles in secondary indicator window





inputs :

1- range = number of previous history bars used in continuous calculations

2- enable/disable alerting







