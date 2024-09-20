Renko Chart Profile

Filter out small price movements and focus on the larger trend .

Renko chart indicator will help you to filter out a minor price movements so that you can focus on the overall trend.

The price must move a specified amount to create a Renko brick.

This makes it easy to spot the current trend direction in which the price is moving.

Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Calculation Settings: