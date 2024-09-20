Renko Chart Profile

Filter out small price movements and focus on the larger trend.

Renko chart indicator will help you to filter out a minor price movements so that you can focus on the overall trend.

The price must move a specified amount to create a Renko brick.

This makes it easy to spot the current trend direction in which the price is moving.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    Calculation Settings:

    • Block size, in points;

    Indicator Style:

    • Block colors;

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.


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    Roman Podpora
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    Indicators
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
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