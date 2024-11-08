The Last 50 Pips indicator is designed to quickly identify buying and selling opportunities based on recent price behavior. It measures price changes in the last candles to highlight in yellow moments when the price may be changing direction.





Buy signal: You should open a BUY position when the indicator changes from RED to YELLOW, suggesting a change from a downtrend to an uptrend. Please refer to the images to see how easy it is.





Sell signal: You should open a SELL position when the indicator changes from GREEN to YELLOW, indicating a possible change from an uptrend to a downtrend.





Alerts: The indicator also includes the option to receive real-time alerts via sound, email, or push notifications so the user can quickly react to new signals on the chart from any device.





If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me :)



