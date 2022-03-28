Market Trend Catcher
- Indicators
-
Alexander FedosovAll my products:
💎For METATRADER 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5?Filter=alex2356
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets.
The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending entering the market and achieving profit targets.
Advantages:
- Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices
- Simple, visual and efficient trend detection
- Two-level profit fixation system
- Flexible analytical calculation and evaluation of market movements
- Simple rules of use
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
- Indicator never redraws, recalculates or completes signals
- Fully visually customizable
It is recommended to use an indicator on a timeframe: M15 - H1
Parameters:
- Analysis start date — date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out
- Volatility filter(pips) — minimum amount of movement in points
- Use Alert — receive signal notifications
- Show Trends — display analyzed trends
- Show Trends duration — display the duration of the analyzed trends
- Show Trends profitability — display the profitability of the analyzed trends
- Base Lot for profitability — lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends
- Trend Up-Line (color) — uptrend drawing color
- Trend Down-Line (color) — color for drawing downtrends