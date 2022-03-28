Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets.

The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending entering the market and achieving profit targets.

Advantages:



Works with any financial instruments , including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices

, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices Simple, visual and efficient trend detection

Two-level profit fixation system

Flexible analytical calculation and evaluation of market movements

Simple rules of use

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Indicator never redraws, recalculates or completes signals

Fully visually customizable It is recommended to use an indicator on a timeframe: M15 - H1

Parameters:

Analysis start date — date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out

date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out Volatility filter(pips) — minimum amount of movement in points

— minimum amount of movement in points Use Alert — receive signal notifications

— receive signal notifications Show Trends — display analyzed trends

display analyzed trends Show Trends duration — display the duration of the analyzed trends

display the duration of the analyzed trends Show Trends profitability — display the profitability of the analyzed trends

display the profitability of the analyzed trends Base Lot for profitability — lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends

lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends Trend Up-Line (color) — uptrend drawing color

uptrend drawing color Trend Down-Line (color) — color for drawing downtrends







































































