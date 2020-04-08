The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations.





Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowadays, any smartphone is far beyond the capabilities of a computer that was considered the most powerful a few decades ago. Thus, the processing of a large amount of information in our time is not a significant limitation, with the exception of the most complex modeling processes.





Advantages of the Before trend indicator:





Allows you to determine the current trend. With the help of the algorithm used, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market;

The Before trend indicator can be used along with oscillators as filters;

Flexible Before settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.