Gold Phoenix
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit
The algorithm does not use Zigzag!
No redrawing!
This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average
There are 2 parameters for the settings
Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average
Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart
Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timeframe mode Multi currency mode works on all currency pairs and stocks Recommended options are set by default Recommended timeframe from M15 and higher