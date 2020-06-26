SimSim Waves Indicator

Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma".

Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated.
Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages.

The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels.
Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages
Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages
Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages


Looking at the figures drawn by the indicator, you can see a lot of interesting points for entering the market.
For example: Intersection of levels, intersection of waves (Ma) among themselves, etc. If you turn off the chromaticity of the average Ma, then you can clearly see the picture of the intersection of the slow Ma and the Fast, which gives good signals to open trades. The screenshots show many situations where you could buy or sell. The indicator works well on any time frame and on any instrument.

To work with the indicator, it is enough to configure only three main parameters: indicator period, price type and averaging method.
Period for indicators (0-999) - Period for the indicator
Type of price indicators. - Price type.
Price Averaging Method - Price averaging method.

Auxiliary parameters for setting indicator signals.
Standard system signals # 0- # 6. - Standard signals of the system # 0-# 6.
First wave number Ma # 1 (1-21). - Wave number for purchases Ma№1.
Level for Buy (+100 -100). - Level for Shopping.
Second wave number Ma # 2 (1-21) .- Wave number for sales Ma№2.
Level for Sell (+100 -100). - Level for Sales.


The indicator has 7 signals configured that can help in the work:
For purchases, we indicate the wave number in Ma # 1, and the level for purchases.
For sales, we indicate the wave number in Ma # 2, and the level for Sales.
Signals are displayed on the monitor as an arrow and or a vertical line.

    0 Wave Ma # 1 crosses the level = 0 from bottom to top - a Buy signal. Wave Ma # 2 crosses the level = 0 from top to bottom - a Sell signal. Buy and Sell Levels are not used.
    Wave 1 Ma # 1 crosses the Buy level upwards - a Buy signal. Wave Ma # 2 crosses the Sell level from top to bottom - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.
    2 A group of waves from Ma # 1 to Ma # 2 in one direction (all are growing) and crossed the buy level - a Buy signal. If the waves from Ma # 1 to Ma # 2 are in one direction (all are falling) and have crossed the sell level - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.
    3 Wave Ma # 1 crosses wave Ma # 2 upwards - a Buy signal. Wolf Ma # 1 crosses wave Ma # 2 from top to bottom - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.
    4 Wave Ma # 1 formed a hole (oversold) - Buy signal Wave Ma # 2 formed a top (overbought) - Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.
    5 Seven fast (waves from 1-7) cross seven slow ones (waves from 15-21) from the bottom up - a Buy signal. Seven fast (waves from 1-7) cross seven slow (waves from 15-21) upwards and downwards - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.
    6 Signal of the emulator of the "SimSim arrow open or down" indicator, if it is above the Buy level - a Buy signal If it is below the Sell level - a Sell signal. The parameters for Ma # 1 and Ma # 2 are not used. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

Arrows and vertical lines.
Type of signal arrow - Signal arrow type
Vertical line style. - Vertical line style.
Signal Arrow Dimensions - Signal arrow dimensions
Color of fast curves (1-7) - color of fast curves
Color average curves (8-13) - Color average curves
Color of Slow Curves (14-20) - Slow curves color
Wave number for indication. 0 No indication - Wave number (Ma) for text indication.
Number Bar For History (1500) - Number of bars for history

Signals and alerts.
Alert message in the terminal (true / false) - Alert message in the terminal
Sound File or no file - Sound signal file
Signal to mail and mobile (true / false) - Signal to mail and mobile


For indicator testing only.
Text color - Text colors
Text Font Size - Text font size
Profit Color - Color of profit results
Color of unprofitable results - Color of unprofitable results
Profit level for test (0-99999) - Profit level for test
Stop loss level for test (0-99999) - Stop level for the test
We collect statistics during testing (true / false). - We collect statistics during testing.


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Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Aleksandr Tyunev
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Aleksandr Tyunev
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Aleksandr Tyunev
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SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown
Aleksandr Tyunev
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The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators
SimSim Trading Arrow
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это стрелочный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. Индикатор перерисовывается только на нулевой свечи, поэтому решения принимаются после закрытия свечи с новым сигналом, и сигнал
SimSim Trading Line
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это линейный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и рассчитывает уровень сигнала, который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. При пересечении нулевого уровня индикатора снизу вверх можно рассматривать покупки. При пересечении нулевого уровня сверху вни
SimSim Trading Histogram
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
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SimSim Trading Simple Signal
Aleksandr Tyunev
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MT4 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ4, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
A very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!! I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER. And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpr
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
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Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
SimSim Trading Simple Signal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT5 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ5, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
AA very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator, on which the moving average MA is built. Buy or sell signals occur at the moments of intersection of these two lines. I often use the KijunSen line of the indicator for my trading: when the price is ABOVE this line, I focus exclusively on BUYING, while when it is BELOW this line, I focus on SELLING. In addition, after averaging the KijunSen line and creating the KijunSen moving average, the main
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Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder). The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the information. Th
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