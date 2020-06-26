SimSim Waves Indicator

Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma".



Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated.

Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages.



The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels.

Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages

Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages

Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages



Looking at the figures drawn by the indicator, you can see a lot of interesting points for entering the market.

For example: Intersection of levels, intersection of waves (Ma) among themselves, etc. If you turn off the chromaticity of the average Ma, then you can clearly see the picture of the intersection of the slow Ma and the Fast, which gives good signals to open trades. The screenshots show many situations where you could buy or sell. The indicator works well on any time frame and on any instrument.



To work with the indicator, it is enough to configure only three main parameters: indicator period, price type and averaging method.

Period for indicators (0-999) - Period for the indicator

Type of price indicators. - Price type.

Price Averaging Method - Price averaging method.



Auxiliary parameters for setting indicator signals.

Standard system signals # 0- # 6. - Standard signals of the system # 0-# 6.

First wave number Ma # 1 (1-21). - Wave number for purchases Ma№1.

Level for Buy (+100 -100). - Level for Shopping.

Second wave number Ma # 2 (1-21) .- Wave number for sales Ma№2.

Level for Sell (+100 -100). - Level for Sales.





The indicator has 7 signals configured that can help in the work:

For purchases, we indicate the wave number in Ma # 1, and the level for purchases.

For sales, we indicate the wave number in Ma # 2, and the level for Sales.

Signals are displayed on the monitor as an arrow and or a vertical line.



0 Wave Ma # 1 crosses the level = 0 from bottom to top - a Buy signal. Wave Ma # 2 crosses the level = 0 from top to bottom - a Sell signal. Buy and Sell Levels are not used.

Wave 1 Ma # 1 crosses the Buy level upwards - a Buy signal. Wave Ma # 2 crosses the Sell level from top to bottom - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

2 A group of waves from Ma # 1 to Ma # 2 in one direction (all are growing) and crossed the buy level - a Buy signal. If the waves from Ma # 1 to Ma # 2 are in one direction (all are falling) and have crossed the sell level - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

3 Wave Ma # 1 crosses wave Ma # 2 upwards - a Buy signal. Wolf Ma # 1 crosses wave Ma # 2 from top to bottom - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

4 Wave Ma # 1 formed a hole (oversold) - Buy signal Wave Ma # 2 formed a top (overbought) - Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

5 Seven fast (waves from 1-7) cross seven slow ones (waves from 15-21) from the bottom up - a Buy signal. Seven fast (waves from 1-7) cross seven slow (waves from 15-21) upwards and downwards - a Sell signal. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.

6 Signal of the emulator of the "SimSim arrow open or down" indicator, if it is above the Buy level - a Buy signal If it is below the Sell level - a Sell signal. The parameters for Ma # 1 and Ma # 2 are not used. You can set your own Buy and Sell Levels.



Arrows and vertical lines.

Type of signal arrow - Signal arrow type

Vertical line style. - Vertical line style.

Signal Arrow Dimensions - Signal arrow dimensions

Color of fast curves (1-7) - color of fast curves

Color average curves (8-13) - Color average curves

Color of Slow Curves (14-20) - Slow curves color

Wave number for indication. 0 No indication - Wave number (Ma) for text indication.

Number Bar For History (1500) - Number of bars for history



Signals and alerts.

Alert message in the terminal (true / false) - Alert message in the terminal

Sound File or no file - Sound signal file

Signal to mail and mobile (true / false) - Signal to mail and mobile





For indicator testing only.

Text color - Text colors

Text Font Size - Text font size

Profit Color - Color of profit results

Color of unprofitable results - Color of unprofitable results

Profit level for test (0-99999) - Profit level for test

Stop loss level for test (0-99999) - Stop level for the test

We collect statistics during testing (true / false). - We collect statistics during testing.





