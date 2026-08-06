PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:

one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,

one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,

one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,

overtrading after a loss.

Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.

Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.

Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.

Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.

Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.

Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).

Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.

Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.

Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.

Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.

Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.

Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.

Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.

Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.

Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:

Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day. Trades left today. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.

Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).

Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.

EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target). Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility .

It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.

It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.

Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.