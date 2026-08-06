Prop Firm Assistant

PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:
  • one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,
  • one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,
  • one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,
  • overtrading after a loss.
Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

  • Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.
  • Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.
  • Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.
  • Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.
  • Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.
  • Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).
  • Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.
  • Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

  • Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.
  • Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.
  • Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.
  • Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.
  • Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.
  • Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.
  • Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.
  • Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:
  1. Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance.
  2. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss.
  3. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day.
  4. Trades left today.
  5. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible.
  6. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it.
  7. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.
Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

  • Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).
  • Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.
  • EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target).
  3. Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work.
  4. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

  • It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility.
  • It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.
  • It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.
  • Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.
Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.
Questions? Leave a comment below — fast, personal support.

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Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
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Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
Experts
ADAPTIVE EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning Overview Adaptive EA is a sophisticated trading system that uses dynamic indicator weighting and machine learning principles to adapt to changing market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , this EA combines trend-following, momentum, and risk management with intelligent self-optimization. Prop Firm Compatible! KEY FEATURES Adaptive Learning System Dynamic Weight Adjustment : The EA automatical
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