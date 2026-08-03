TrendlineEA Pro

Trendline PRO MT5

Trendline PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that executes trades, manages positions, or sends alerts from trendlines and chart levels created by the user.

The Expert Advisor does not generate trading signals and does not include a built-in trading strategy. All entries, exits, risk settings, and management rules are defined by the user on the chart. The product is designed for traders who already use trendlines, breakout levels, support and resistance, or planned price zones in their own analysis.

Compared with the original Trendline EA MT5, the PRO version adds a visual chart panel, interactive TP and SL zones, OCO entry pairs, per-line volume, auto-breakeven, trailing stop, chart persistence, and improved support for hedging and netting accounts.

Additional materials User guide and documentation

Functionality Overview

Visual Trade Planning

Add entry, breakout, OCO, close, and alert lines from the chart panel

Place take-profit and stop-loss zones directly on the chart

Use horizontal or sloped TP and SL zones

Set volume, TP, SL, auto-breakeven, and trailing stop per line

View pip distance and account-currency value before the trade is opened

Save and restore lines after chart reloads, template saves, and Strategy Tester visual mode

Order Execution

Open buy or sell positions when price reaches a user-defined line

Confirm breakout entries by closed candle body

Use OCO pairs so the opposite linked entry line is disabled after one side opens

Apply per-line volume while respecting symbol minimum, maximum, and volume step

Check maximum spread and margin before order placement

Respect broker stop level and freeze level when applying SL, TP, and protection rules

Trade Management

Close all matching positions from a close line

Close partial volume from a close line

Move stop loss to breakeven after the configured trigger distance

Lock in a configurable number of pips when auto-breakeven is applied

Trail stop loss as price moves in profit

Support both hedging and netting accounts

Alerts and Manual Workflows

Use alert lines without opening or closing trades

Receive MT5 popup alerts, terminal sound, and Journal messages

Receive mobile push notifications when they are enabled in the MetaTrader terminal

Disable trade orders in the EA inputs to run the product as a trendline alert tool

Basic Usage

Attach Trendline PRO MT5 to a chart Select the required line type from the visual panel Move the line to the required price level Configure volume, TP zone, SL zone, breakeven, or trailing stop if needed Use alerts only or allow trade orders for execution The Expert Advisor monitors price and applies the configured rule when the condition is met

Line Types

Entry lines

Buy on touch

Sell on touch

Buy on breakout confirmed by closed candle

Sell on breakout confirmed by closed candle

Linked OCO buy and sell pair

Position management lines

Close all matching positions

Close partial volume

Apply auto-breakeven from entry-line settings

Apply trailing stop from entry-line settings

Alert lines

Alert when price crosses the line

No order is opened or closed by alert lines

Symbol and Account Compatibility

Trendline PRO MT5 can be used on any symbol and timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5 and allowed by the broker, including forex, metals, indices, and commodities. Each chart instance is independent. Order execution remains subject to broker permissions, spread, margin, symbol trading rules, and platform connection.

Input Parameters

Allow or block trade orders

Maximum allowed spread

Magic number for EA trade identification

Default lot size for new lines

Price button step in points

Drag handle size and click sensitivity

Redraw interval

Panel position and DPI scale

Save dragged panel position

Debug messages to Journal

Strategy Tester Notes

Trendline PRO MT5 evaluates lines that already exist on the chart. For Strategy Tester use, draw the required lines in advance, save them in a chart template, and run the test in visual mode. If the test starts on a clean chart with no lines, no trade or alert action will be triggered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor trade automatically?

No. It only executes actions configured by the user on the chart.

Does it generate trading signals?

No. There is no built-in strategy. The user defines every setup.

Can it be used only for alerts?

Yes. Trade orders can be blocked in the EA inputs, while alert lines continue to work.

What is OCO?

OCO means One-Cancels-Other. When one linked entry line opens a trade, the opposite linked line is disabled.

Does it support hedging and netting accounts?

Yes. Both account types are supported.

Is it compatible with all symbols and timeframes?

It can run on any MetaTrader 5 symbol and timeframe supported by the broker, subject to the broker's trading rules.

Is a VPS required?

A VPS is optional and depends on the user's execution and monitoring needs.

How can I get support?

Support is provided through MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging in English and Spanish.

Important Notes