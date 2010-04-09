LT Renko and Trade Panel MT4

The LT Renko MT4 by Litoral Trading is a comprehensive, professional-grade solution for Renko charting, fully integrated with an advanced visual trading panel. Designed for traders looking to eliminate the noise of time-based charts (traditional candlesticks), this tool combines pure price-action charting accuracy with the execution speed of a high-performance order entry panel on MetaTrader 4.

With two integrated operating modes, the LT Renko MT4 allows you to generate highly accurate, customized offline charts and seamlessly execute trades using one-click trading, keyboard hotkeys, visual order projection, and on-chart risk management.

How It Works in Practice

Renko Generator Mode (M1): Converts the underlying asset's M1 bar history into a customized offline chart (e.g., EURUSD_R10). The system generates the corresponding history file ( .hst ) and attempts to open the offline chart automatically. If it does not open, simply go to the MT4 main menu, click File -> Open Offline , and select the generated asset. Real-time updates (tick-by-tick) are pushed to the offline chart with every new quote using efficient system calls (requires enabling "Allow DLL imports" in the indicator settings).

Trading Mode (Trading Panel): Activated directly on the generated offline Renko chart. It renders a high-performance, interactive order entry panel on the screen, allowing you to send market orders, place pending orders visually, execute partial closes, reverse positions, and monitor dynamic financial data.

Key Features of the Panel

Precise Brick Construction: Past history is optimized and built from the underlying asset's M1 bar data, while the offline chart is updated tick-by-tick in real time, mirroring every incoming quote with maximum accuracy.

Visual Order Execution: Click and drag to place buy or sell pending orders directly on the chart. Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines make visual trade management effortless.

Risk Management & Partial Closes: Fast protection via dedicated buttons for Breakeven, Trailing Stop, instant position reversal, and partial closes with customizable percentages in the settings.

Keyboard Shortcuts (Hotkeys): Configure custom hotkeys to submit orders, move stops to breakeven, or flatten all positions with a single keystroke.

Real-Time Statistics: Track floating PnL (in currency and percentage), daily accumulated profit, total open volume, and the number of pending orders directly on your screen. The panel can be minimized at any time to declutter your chart.

Multi-Language Support: Smart language system with official support for multiple languages directly in the settings: Portuguese, English, Spanish, Russian, German, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.





An indispensable tool for Price Action and Order Flow traders who want the precision of Renko charts combined with agile, modern order execution on MetaTrader 4.





For questions and support, please use the product's comments section or send a direct message through my MQL5 profile.

Happy trading!