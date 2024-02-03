HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule

Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click!

Works for all HFT Prop Firms:

- Nova Funding

- Infinity Forex Funds

- KortanaFx

- Next Step Funded

- Quantec

And many more!

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Settings:

profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm. 

lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.

upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.


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How to use:

1 - Set your account history to show only the trades you want to calculate

2 - Add the indicator to your chart

3 - Set it according to your prop firm rules (.set files in comment section)

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5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Jou 2024.02.04 02:09 
 

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