Channel Scalper Pro

The Channel Scalper Pro Indicator is a highly efficient tool for market analysis based on price channels and signal arrows. This indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It utilizes a combination of channels and visual signals to provide fairly accurate entry and exit points in the market. Below is a detailed description of the indicator, its functionalities, and usage strategies.

Technical Description

  1. Channels:

    • The channels presented by the indicator display the upper and lower boundaries of the price range. These boundaries help traders determine levels of support and resistance.
    • The upper boundary of the channel is indicated by a blue line and represents the resistance level, above which the price usually does not rise.
    • The lower boundary of the channel is indicated by a red line and represents the support level, below which the price usually does not fall.

  2. Signal Arrows:

    • The indicator also includes signal arrows that indicate potential entry points into the market.
    • Red arrows pointing down signal a possible sell (short position), indicating that the price has reached the upper boundary of the channel and a reversal downward is likely.
    • Blue arrows pointing up signal a possible buy (long position), indicating that the price has reached the lower boundary of the channel and a reversal upward is likely.

Advantages and Signal Accuracy

The Channel Scalper Pro Indicator offers several key advantages for traders:

  • Signal Accuracy: The arrows are generated based on a comprehensive analysis of price data and channels, which allows for more accurate entry and exit signals.
  • Visualization: Bright arrows and clearly marked channels make the use of the indicator intuitive and convenient.
  • Adaptability: The indicator works on various timeframes and financial instruments, making it versatile for different trading strategies.

Strategy for Using the Channel Scalper Pro Indicator

For maximum effectiveness when using the indicator, it is recommended to follow the strategy below:

  1. Determining the Entry Point:

    • Buy: When the price reaches the lower boundary of the channel and a blue arrow appears, this is a signal to open a long position.
    • Sell: When the price reaches the upper boundary of the channel and a red arrow appears, this is a signal to open a short position.

  2. Exiting the Trade:

    • To exit a trade, you can use the opposite signals of the indicator. For example, close a long position when a red arrow appears, and vice versa.
    • You can also set a take-profit and stop-loss at the level of the opposite boundary of the channel. This helps minimize risks and lock in profits at key levels.

  3. Calculating the Lot Size:

    • It is recommended to use capital management and set the lot size depending on the size of the deposit and the risk per trade.
    • One approach is to use a fixed percentage of the deposit (e.g., 1-2%) per trade.

Advantages for Scalping

Channel Scalper Pro is ideal for scalping due to the following characteristics:

  • Fast Signals: The indicator provides fast signals, which is crucial for scalping strategies where every second counts.
  • Minimal Delays: The indicator's signals appear without significant delays, allowing traders to open and close trades in a timely manner.
  • Flexible Settings: Traders can adapt the indicator's parameters to their preferences and market conditions, which is especially useful in scalping.
  • Support for Various Timeframes: The indicator works effectively on smaller timeframes (e.g., M1, M5), which are most commonly used in scalping.

Settings:

  • period: The period of the indicator.
  • smoothPeriod: The smoothing period.
  • ADXFilterLevel: The period of the ADX indicator used as a signal filter.
  • bars: The number of candles on which the indicator will be displayed.
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Indicators
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Andrey Kozak
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Indicators
NIZMA is a ready-made trading system, that is the most efficient on the EURUSD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs. The best timeframes are M5 and higher. The system shows the market entry points in the form of arrows, and also displays the information on the strength and direction of the trend. The signals are easy to interpret. It is suitable for both novice and professional traders. With the properly selected settings, it gives the minimum number of false signals. In tests, this number did not
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Andrey Kozak
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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