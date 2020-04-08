RVI Arrows

The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert.

The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar.

I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA

In the settings, you can select the following strategies:
  1. The main line crosses the signal line
  2. The main line crosses the zero level
In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator.

I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller

Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.


