RVI Arrows
- Indicators
- Anton Iudakov
- Version: 1.0
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert.
The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar.
In the settings, you can select the following strategies:
- The main line crosses the signal line
- The main line crosses the zero level
In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator.
