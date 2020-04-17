Price Spread Candletime
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Indicator with price, spread and candle time display
+ changeable font size
+ any color choice
+ can be placed in all four corners
+ Price and spread display runs on all timeframes
+ Candle Time runs on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
+ Price Up / Down with changing color
+ Spread display
+ Candle time display (time until the next candle)
+ All ads can also be hidden
+ Display Markt Open / Close as a comment