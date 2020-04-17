Price Spread Candletime

Indicator with price, spread and candle time display


+ changeable font size
+ any color choice
+ can be placed in all four corners
+ Price and spread display runs on all timeframes
+ Candle Time runs on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
+ Price Up / Down with changing color
+ Spread display
+ Candle time display (time until the next candle)
+ All ads can also be hidden
+ Display Markt Open / Close as a comment
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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