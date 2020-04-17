Price Spread Candletime

Indicator with price, spread and candle time display









+ changeable font size

+ any color choice

+ can be placed in all four corners

+ Price and spread display runs on all timeframes

+ Candle Time runs on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

+ Price Up / Down with changing color

+ Spread display

+ Candle time display (time until the next candle)

+ All ads can also be hidden

+ Display Markt Open / Close as a comment