Order Block Draw MTF

4

Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks.

It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low.


As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.

Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once. 
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.

Settings/Inputs:
  • Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.
  • Color for bearish order blocks.
  • Color for bullish order blocks.
  • Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
  • Width of the line when drawing OB as an outlined box.
  • Use the candle body to draw the box (instead of using the wicks).
  • Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the candle Open/Close.
  • (Requires previous input enabled). Draw the mid line at 50% of High/Low
  • Style for the mid line.
  • Width for the mid line.

If you a single color on all timeframes, there is also Order Block Draw.

IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester.

This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®.

Reviews 1
placi
134
placi 2020.10.01 18:46 
 

Nice little tool. Needs some fixing though. pressing b twice often does not activate the tool. Would be cool to add a color also for breaker blocks.

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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Candle Local Time
Jorge Delgado Segura
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Simple utility to help identify local time of price movements. This way you can analyze better and prepare for future movements. Just point to the candle and it will display the time of the candle in your local time zone. See my other products in the MQL market: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller Thanks for checking them out. If you have a need for something not too complex, let me know.
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Last month High and Low for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
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Easy Order NG DEMO for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
** LIMITED version** This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: in points or percentages. Allows to also set a desired Profit:Risk ratio and optionally enter a second and third orders simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages. Great for BTMM, ICT, and other methodologies. Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! Full version available here .
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Last month High and Low
Jorge Delgado Segura
5 (1)
Indicators
Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating similar indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
FREE
Order Block Draw
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number
Supply and Demand Draw
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw the mean threshold of the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number of candles the box
Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Supply and Demand Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Order Block Draw MTF for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different time frames. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abo
Order Block Draw for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number
Weekly Highs and Lows for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Just $10 for six months!!! Displays previous weeks Highs & Lows. You can set the number of weeks to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
Daily Highs and Lows for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Just $10 for six months!!! Displays previous days Highs & Lows. You can set the number of days to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
Easy Order NG for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: as percentages of available funds. Allows to visually set a desired Profit:Risk ratio, where you want your stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optionally, enable a second and third orders to be placed simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages. Great for BTMM, ICT, and other methodologies. Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! FREE limited version here .
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placi
134
placi 2020.10.01 18:46 
 

Nice little tool. Needs some fixing though. pressing b twice often does not activate the tool. Would be cool to add a color also for breaker blocks.

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