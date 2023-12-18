BinarySniperZ

Binary Sniper is an mt4 indicator that give buy and sell signals for binary options trading , this indicator has a diffrent approach,

to the binary options trading , this indicator doesnt repaint or delay signal.

ENTRY RULES :

1. CALL (BUY) , When a red candle closes with binary sniper bar color on green after it was red .(first color flip)

2. PUT (SELL) , When a green candle closes with binary sniper bar color on red after it was green (first color flip) .

this indicator works on price action/volume and candles patterns , therefore setting are limited.



