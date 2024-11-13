The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades.

Working Principle and Signals

The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the chart after the current candle closes. This helps avoid false signals that may appear during candle formation. Arrow signals are generated through buffers, making it convenient for integration into Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading. Signals are designed to act on the next candle, with trade expiration ranging from 1 to 3 candles depending on the trading strategy and selected timeframe.

Features

Non-repainting: Arrows indicating entry points remain unchanged after they appear, eliminating the risk of false signals and helping traders strictly follow trading rules.

Arrows indicating entry points remain unchanged after they appear, eliminating the risk of false signals and helping traders strictly follow trading rules. Buffer-based signals: The indicator generates arrow signals through buffers, allowing integration into automated trading systems. Signals can be used in EAs for market entries based on the indicator.

The indicator generates arrow signals through buffers, allowing integration into automated trading systems. Signals can be used in EAs for market entries based on the indicator. Flexible timeframes: The indicator works on any timeframe, from M1 to daily. It’s suitable for aggressive short-term trades on lower timeframes and more relaxed trading with longer expirations on higher timeframes.

The indicator works on any timeframe, from M1 to daily. It’s suitable for aggressive short-term trades on lower timeframes and more relaxed trading with longer expirations on higher timeframes. Trade Expiration: Trade expiration can range from 1 to 3 candles, which is optimal for binary options as it allows adjusting the strategy according to current market volatility and trends.

Trading Recommendations

For lower timeframes (M1-M5), use short expirations of 1-2 candles.

On mid-timeframes (M15-M30), increase expiration to 2-3 candles to minimize market noise.

For higher timeframes (H1 and above), adjust expiration based on current market activity, preferably up to 3 candles.

This indicator is a reliable assistant for binary options trading, supporting trend trading simplicity and providing clear entry signals.

Note: To ensure correct indicator operation, you need to place the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder. You can download it here: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A.



